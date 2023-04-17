American Idol season 21 is well underway, and country singer Warren Peay continues to be a front-runner in the competition. Peay, a 23-year-old repairman who was dubbed "Christian Chris Stapleton" by Katy Perry during his audition, put his signature bluesy, Stapleton-esque spin on the 2011 Adele hit "Set Fire to the Rain" on Sunday's (April 16) episode, which was filmed at a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

Peay's cover was so unexpected and original that it took Perry a moment to place the tune.

"Is this Adele?" Perry can be heard asking in the clip.

Luke Bryan praised Peay's song choice.

"Everybody was not seeing Adele about to happen when you walked out, but that's a part of this game: to do things that people aren't expecting," Bryan said (according to USA Today). "And you did a great job."

Judges have narrowed contestants down to the Top 26 (two more spots were opened up due to the abundant amount of talent this season). The remaining contestants must rely on votes from Idol viewers to move forward in the competition. Fans can vote for their favorite singers on the American Idol website.

Peay auditioned for the series with "To the Table" by Christian music singer Zach Williams

"I like that song a lot," Perry said. "Just because you love the Lord doesn't mean you don't get angry, so I need to hear some of that, too. I want to hear some of that paired with that texture in the voice."

Bryan added that he believed the South Carolina native is going to "shake things up."

Peay previously performed the Allman Brothers Band's "Whipping Post" on the competition.

American Idol airs Sunday and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.