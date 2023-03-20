'American Idol': Katy Perry Calls 23-Year-Old Repairman 'Christian Chris Stapleton' After Stunning Audition

The search for the next American Idol is underway on ABC, and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie seem to have found a Chris Stapleton double on the latest episode. The judges bestowed that honorable comparison to 23-year-old Warren Peay from Bamberg, South Carolina, who auditioned on Sunday's episode.

Peay works as an appliance repairman -- and with his long hair and beard, he bears a resemblance to Stapleton, which Perry pointed out before he began singing. He then launched into a rendition of "To the Table" by Christian music singer Zach Williams.

The singer looked relaxed as he sang the tune, strumming his acoustic guitar along with it. Peay showcased the strength of his voice in the chorus, and the judges were clearly impressed as they listened. The power of his voice came through full force as he approached the end of the tune, and he was met by applause from the judges.

"Well, that was badass," Bryan said immediately after the performance.

Perry then labeled Peay as a "Christian Chris Stapleton," before sharing her opinion on the entirety of his performance.

"You are authentic," she said.

She continued, saying she hopes to hear more from Peay as the competition continues.

"I like that song a lot," she said. "Just because you love the Lord doesn't mean you don't get angry, so I need to hear some of that, too. I want to hear some of that paired with that texture in the voice."

Richie also paid Peay compliments, saying he is "heading down the Top 10 road."

Bryan added that Peay is going to "shake this thing up."

The judges all agreed on the South Carolina native's talent, and they shared three "yes" votes to send Peay through to the Hollywood round.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.