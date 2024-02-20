'American Idol' Contestant Meets Her Birth Family During Emotional Audition

"American Idol" has created some pretty special moments for contestants over the years, but one heartwarming audition during the first episode of the new season rivals them all.

McKenna Breinholt took to the audition stage on Sunday, sharing with the judges that she was adopted. In her early 20s, she began the process of looking for her birth mother. She soon found out her birth mother was an Arizona musician named Amy Ross Lopez, who had unfortunately passed away years earlier. Breinholt told the judges she has had the opportunity to video chat with other members of her birth family, but she had yet to meet them. That all changed during her audition.

Before the big reveal, Breinholt performed an emotional rendition of "There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton on the piano. When she was done, Katy Perry asked if she'd like to get her family: her mom, dad and brother who came to the audition with her. What Breinholt didn't know, however, is that her birth family, including her biological grandmother, were standing right outside. She was shocked and overcome with emotion as she greeted them and brought them into the audition space.

The judges were shocked too, as they had to grasp exactly what was happening the moment. Bryan joked that they need to give the family some time to catch up and bond before finishing the audition. Breinholt then decided to sit down at the piano yet again to sing a song by her birth mom called "Tumbleweed."

Breinholt's birth family was already in tears upon meeting her, commenting on her resemblance to her birth mother. When Breinholt sang Lopez's song, however, they became overcome with emotion.

"It's like a ghost," Breinholt's birth grandmother said.

Perry commented on the importance of the moment, saying it may encourage others who are looking for their birth family. She also commended Breinholt's parents for being "open and supportive" of their daughter's search for her biological family.

"Thanksgiving is going to be big now!" Perry added.

In the end, the judges had no doubts about their decision. They all voted with an emphatic "yes" to allow Breinholt through to the next round of the competition.