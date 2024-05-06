'American Idol' Fans Roast Katy Perry's Dress: "Katy Is Wearing Glad Bags"

American Idol is narrowing down the contestants left and right with just five left this season. But Judge Katy Perry's dress may have stole the show, for better or worse.

For Sunday's show, Perry wore a glossy black dress that draped across her shoulders and also showed off her mid-section. It was a bold look for the singer. Even host Ryan Seacrest wanted to know about the dress. He hilariously asked Perry if her dresses were as comfortable as they were extravagant.

Not missing a beat, Perry replied replied, "No," adding, "It's like the Met Gala a night early!" She referred to the event taking place on Monday night.

However, American Idol fans weren't quite as positive on the dress. One person wrote, "Katy is one sneeze away from a wardrobe malfunction!" Another commented, "Katy, please get dressed." Yet another wrote, "Katy is wearing Glad bags on live TV."

One person seemed to like it, writing, "Looking very nice black dress looking owsim."

Katy Perry Almost Loses Top on 'American Idol'

American Idol fans are of course referring to Perry almost losing her top this season. The judge almost bared all for viewers, but quick thinking and ducking prevented a wardrobe malfunction. Lionel Richie blamed Luke Bryan for the mishap.

"Luke knocked the top off, I'll tell you all the truth," Richie said. "And then Luke spent the rest of the time going, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry.' But he was definitely apologetic and then he tried to put it back together and that looked worse than the whole thing."

Perry agreed that Bryan was probably to blame but didn't care.

"Yeah, he's always setting me up," Perry laughed, regarding Bryan on American Idol. "It wasn't really a malfunction. It was just a moment for live television. Every season it seems I rip my pants.... I think it's the physical comedy, the physical expression side of me that just wants to burst at the seams."

"I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?" she said. What did Bryan have to say for himself? Well, he said, "Tonight, her top flies off, almost flies off. At this point in the game, I'm like, 'What do you need? What do you need? You need a pair of pliers? You need a towel? A bathrobe? What do you need?'"

Perry also got stuck in a very expensive dress this season, so it hasn't been her year.