'American Idol': Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Gabby Barrett & More To Perform During Finale

American Idol season 20 is quickly coming to an end, with the season finally being this Sunday. The singing competition has a very impressive lineup ready to perform, which follows May 15th's episode that gave us the Top 3 contestants.

Moving forward to the finale are Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, and Noah Thompson who will be competing for the winning title. The winner of the competition will win a record contract and $250,000. The three-hour-long finale is said to kick off with judges Lionel Richie, Luke Brian, and Katy Perry, with Perry performing "Where We Started" with Thomas Rhett.

Idol fans can also expect to see performances by alums Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Deana Carter, Ben Platt, Wind & Fire, Sara Bareilles, Flo Rida, James Arthur, Tai Verdes, and Melissa Etheridge. Michael Buble will also perform with Christian Guardino, who came in seventh on Idol. Viewers will get to vote who the season 20 winner is, but ABC brought in a twist, by allowing Bruce Springsteen to cast a vote!

Underwood made an appearance on the show this season as a mentor, with contestants being required to sing some of her songs to move forward. Last week she got emotional before Noah Thompson's performance, reminiscing on her time on the show as a contestant.

"I do feel like this show was created for people like me, for people like Noah who didn't know to dream that big but knew that they wanted to do something," she told the cameras. "So it's a beautiful thing. I mean I think back and that's a decision that changed my entire life -- I have no idea where I'd be. And to see contestants get every opportunity they've ever wanted is just magical," she voiced while also reflecting on her own Idol experience.

The contestants will perform one last time alongside the artists during the season finally aired on Sunday, May 22 on ABC at 8 PM ET.

