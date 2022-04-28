Cade Foehner Honors Wife Gabby Barrett With Beautiful Song, 'I Love You'

Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner are the definition of couple goals. So much so that Foehner even professed his love on stage for Barrett, honoring her with a new song he wrote for her. Foehner, who is the singer's guitarist, joined her on stage at SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival. There, Foehner sang one of his unreleased songs, "I Love You" during Barrett's set.

"So this song is one that I do for my wife, I wrote it for her a long time ago," Foehner said as he introduced the song. "I wrote it for her when we first started dating and I figured I'd play it out here for you. It's called 'I Love You.'" He went on to sing, "Well, I'm not afraid to die / I would give my life / Give you everything I own, the blood in my bones / 'Cause I, I love you."

Barrett reportedly went on to play some of her country song hits including "The Good Ones," "Pick Me Up," "I Hope," as well as a Dolly Parton cover.

The couple met when they were both contestants on Season 16 of American Idol back in 2018. They quickly got engaged in March 2019 and married in October. In May 2020, the singer-songwriters announced they were expecting their first child. Baylah May recently turned one in January 2021 and joined her mom and dad at this year's CMT Music Awards.

About her pregnancy and becoming a mom, the country music superstar told Music Mayhem, "I know I've talked to Carrie Underwood about a few different things. When I was pregnant I had asked her just like, how she did certain things and what kind of advice she'd give and stuff like that. It was more like material things that we were talking about, not so much like, 'how do I balance life of entertaining and motherhood?' That's something I had to kind of figure out for myself."

Speaking about work-life balance, she continued, "She comes with me everywhere that I go," Barrett said. "I like to be a very hands-on mom. She's my first priority over music, over anything. She comes on the bus, she normally stays in the bus with the nanny --she has a nanny that watches her -- she'll stay on the bus and I'll be with her until I have to like, do my makeup or do an interview, or do the show and I come back on and I'm Mom."

