Every music lover needs something to amplify their music experience. Whether it's a streaming service without ads, satellite radio, or a new speaker, there's always something to make music to your ears sound even better. For me, it's live music, and of course, a new pair of headphones. If you're looking for a pair of headphones or speakers on sale, consider Amazon's Black Friday deals.

I swear by my Google Nest Mini. I use Spotify and Wi-Fi to get the Google Assistant to play music from my Spotify with voice commands. I'll also never get rid of my Apple headphones. Yes, the old ones. However, I'm definitely in the market to buy a new pair of AirPods, Beats, or Bose Headphones, so I'll be sure to choose something from this list.

Best Black Friday Headphones Deals + Gadgets for Hands-Free Streaming

The original price of these Sony over-ear headphones is $349.99 and are now $248, meaning you'll save a total of $101.49 today.

They're Amazon's Choice for 'Sony wh01999xm4' noise-canceling headphones, making them a popular choice for many music lovers, travelers, remote employees, and more.

Personalize and control everything you hear. Be sure you'll have enough storage on your phone to download the Sony app! Use the touch sensor control to pause, play, control volume, activate your voice assistant, or answer phone calls.

The wireless headphones use Bluetooth connectivity and sense your environment for automatic noise cancellation. With 30 hours of battery life, you can't go wrong with these for long days of work. This is one of the best headphone deals of the holiday season. Grab them at their lowest price for a limited time! Holiday shopping will make these go quick.

The original price of these headphones is $329 and is on sale today for only $279.

They have active noise cancellation technology, allowing you to focus and tune out distractions. They have a battery life of 24 hours on a single charge. The battery life isn't as great as the option above, but the functionality is still top-notch. You can use Alexa for access to music, information, and more.

A customer gave them five stars and wrote, "Title says it all, didn't even hear him yelling for help when he flooded the kitchen! Absolutely adore these headphones! My life has never been so peaceful. :)"

These headphones are quite comfy as well! Bose says they are compatible with iOS and Android devices. Download the Bose Music app for setup and custom settings.

It's time to add bass to your home. This $129 woofer will make you feel like you're at a concert (well, maybe not that loud, but kind of close). If you long for rich, deep sound, you'll love this subwoofer. It blends easily with any speaker without distortion.

It uses a specially tuned and directed port to produce maximum bass impact. It'll even stay stable, even at loud levels.

Polk Audio is a leading audio brand, and the 13,000 ratings say it all.

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "Let me tell you, I am blown away. I have one on either side in front near the L/R channels. They sound fantastic with games, music and movies. My theater in a box sub this is replacing sounds terrible by comparison. I watched the Dark Knight and it is crazy how much more oomph guns, cars, and punches have with the better bass..."

The Echo Dot is the smart speaker we all know and love from Amazon. Voice control your music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and more. You won't have to touch your iPhone or Android at all to open your music app.

Get it on sale for $19.99 today, normally priced at $39.99.

(I use my Google Mini for the same thing.) You can also ask Alexa questions and control your smart home. For example, voice commands can lock compatible lights, doors, adjust thermostats, and more.

No worries, there are a bunch of privacy controls, so you'll be able to use this device with peace of mind.

I love streaming sticks! You can get this Firestick for $24.99 today, normally priced at $49.99.

Fire Sticks and Roku Sticks are great for having one remote to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services, and of course, music apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

If your TV has great sound quality, you can stream music from your TV instead of draining the battery on your phone and headphones.

