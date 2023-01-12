Amanda Kate Ferris Finds Balance on Lainey Wilson Co-Write 'Tequila & Jesus' [Premiere]

On "Tequila and Jesus," Texas-based country singer Amanda Kate Ferris shares a reminder that strengthening your faith doesn't have to mean spending time in the pew on Sunday morning. The song, penned by reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson along with Josh Thompson and Brent Anderson, explores how God can be found in the quiet moments at home or spent with friends and family -- something Ferris says she's come to realize recently.

"For the last few years I guess you could say I've been living somewhere between 'tequila and Jesus,'" Ferris says. "Playing shows in bars and clubs and then coming home and spending time with my family. My quiet time with my horses and family is where I find Jesus these days. I enjoy time by the fire with good friends and a cocktail. Take a minute to remember what really matters and that's those around you, your friends, your family, your animals, and your faith. I love the simple message of this song. I love the line in the song that says, 'I don't spend much time on a stool or in a pew these days, that ain't where I get my saving grace.' It's so true. I know the fans will love this because I think all of us are trying to find that balance."

The song's visualizer was filmed at the Fort Worth Stockyards near Ferris' hometown of Midlothian, Texas.

"This video was so fun because it was a few friends, we grabbed a camera, threw some clothes in the truck, and just ran around Fort Worth," Ferris says. "I love getting to be creative with my friends with no plan and just having FUN!"

Watch the video for "Tequila and Jesus" below.

The daughter of Kathy Wright, an original member of the Dean Martin Golddiggers who starred on The Dean Martin Show, Ferris recorded a heartfelt tribute to her mom with her 2019 album Time, which featured songs written by Wright.

In 2021, Ferris competed with her Carrie Underwood cover band Blown Away on E!'s Clash of the Cover Bands.

