Alice Cooper Announces He's Running For President Following Death Hoax

Finally a candidate for the people! Alice Cooper has officially announced his presidential bid for the 2024 election, and it's safe to say politics needs more rock and roll.

Of course, Cooper's presidential bid is only satirical in nature. It's something that the rock icon has been doing every four years since he launched the song "Elected" back in 1972. It's good to see Cooper keep up the tradition, especially following that death hoax. The promo video says, "Well, I'm Alice Cooper and I'm a troubled man for troubled times. I have absolutely no idea what to do, so I should fit right in."

Alice Cooper Talks Politics

Despite his presidential bid, Cooper doesn't actually think musicians and politics should intermix. In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Cooper said that music icons should just keep their opinions to themselves.

He said, "I don't like to mix politics and rock 'n' roll," he said. "I don't look at Bono, Sting, and Bruce Springsteen as political. I look at them as being humanitarian. I'll contribute to anything humanitarian. Helping people who can't help themselves. But when musicians are telling people who to vote for, I think that's an abuse of power. You're telling your fans not to think for themselves, just to think like you. Rock 'n' roll is about freedom — and that's not freedom."

Cooper said that musicians sharing their political opinions is "the worst idea ever." "First of all, why do people think rock stars know more than they do?" he said. "That is the biggest fallacy in the world — if anything, we're dumber. We're not smarter than anybody else. I mean, why do you think we're rock stars?

He continued, "Trust me, we don't read magazines you don't read. Nobody calls us up and gives us as inside information on politics. We know less than you do. If I watch TV, it's Family Guy. Rock 'n' roll was built to go as far away from politics as you could get. When my mom and dad talked about who to vote for, I'd go in the other room and put on The Beatles or Rolling Stones — and I'm still like that."

Cooper's announcement comes after many fans thought he was dead. "RIP Alice" trended on social media over the weekend, but it turned out to be a goldfish named Alice.