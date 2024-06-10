Alice Cooper Shares New Photos And Proof Of Life Amid Death Hoax

Alice Cooper lives. If you hopped on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend, you may have been shocked to learn that Cooper had passed. Turns out, that was all a misunderstanding that left Alice Cooper fans a bit rattled.

Cooper himself shared proof of life with the latest pictures from his tour. He played in Stockholm over the weekend, and the rock icon seemed to have a blast, all things considered. Cooper remains on top of his game.

The nightmare continues in Stockholm...

?: @jeanngooi pic.twitter.com/rjzIqdKlzI — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) June 9, 2024

One person wrote, "KEEP ROCKIN! You look great!!!! Still on my bucket list to see you live!"

Alice Cooper Fans Freak Out

So what exactly happened? Well, you see, "RIP Alice" started trending on X, and many people initially thought it referred to Alice Cooper. One person wrote, "Saw 'RIP Alice' trending and suddenly got very worried about Alice Cooper." Another person wrote, "I saw RIP ALICE trending and I got a lump in my throat. But he's OK. Nothing to see here."

Yet another person wrote, "I saw RIP Alice and thought it was Alice Cooper" Oh yes and only 3 thousand people are talking about it, come on people."

However, it's all a bit of a misunderstanding. Cooper is alive. Instead, the posts referred to an internet-famous goldfish named Alice. The fish died, so fans took to social media to mourn. One wrote, "On one hand, the internet is currently commemorating the memory of a goldfish, because the world has gone insane, on the other hand, that's a ton of empathy for a dead goldfish and this gives me hope."

The actual tale with the goldfish is pretty strange. "So today I found a goldfish just on the grass in my back garden. It was alive, I think, and have absolutely no idea where it came from," Ben Beska posted on X. " There's no ponds anywhere near. So I took it inside."

The goldfish went viral as a result with Beska trying to keep the fish alive. He saved the fish by taking it inside, and it immediately started to swim around. "It started to swim around so it was alive," he told the BBC. "I locked my cats out of the kitchen, obviously, I didn't want them to eat it, that would have been a terrible end to the story."

However, the goldfish ultimately passed just a week or two later. Cue mourning fans, and many bewildered Alice Cooper fans as well.