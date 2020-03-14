8 of the Best Country Songs About Alabama

When you think country music, you might think of Texas and Tennessee. But the genre is a way of life throughout the American south, including and especially in the state of Alabama. After all, one of the most iconic country singers and songwriters of all time, Hank Williams, is from the state, along with countless other country legends.

We rounded up 8 of the best country songs about the great state of Ala-freakin-bama. These songs capture the state's southern pride and the traditions that make it unique.

8. "Midnight In Montgomery" by Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson's eerie "Midnight in Montgomery" centers on a singer who makes a stop at a grave in Montgomery, Alabama, and encounters the ghost of country icon Hank Williams.

7. "Alabama" by The Louvin Brothers

Alabama natives Charlie and Ira Louvin of the Louvin Brothers celebrate the beauty of the state with this song.

6. "Alabama Waltz" by Hank Williams

No list of Alabama songs would be complete without one from one of the state's favorite sons, Hank Williams.

5. "Old Alabama" by Brad Paisley

This is what some people might call... Alabama-ception. A song about Alabama (the band), which is named after Alabama the state. So. Many. Layers. Either way, Brad Paisley's love song (we're not sure if it's a love song about a woman or the band, really) ends up being an ode to many things, including the state.

4. "Stars Fell on Alabama" by Jimmy Buffet

"Stars Fell on Alabama" was composed in 1934 by Frank Perkins, with lyrics by Mitchell Parish. The song has been recorded by Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, and more. Jimmy Buffett put his own spin on the tune in 1981 on his Coconut Telegraph album. "Stars Fell on Alabama" is a state motto of Alabama and refers to the Leonid meteor shower that occurred in the state in 1833.

3. "Alabama Pines" by Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

From Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2011 album Here We Rest, "Alabama Pines" captures one southerner's feelings of loneliness and isolation and longing for the majestic pines of Alabama. Isbell, a native of Alabama, has written many songs that will stand the test of time, but this one is definitely near the top of the list. The song won Song of the Year at the 2012 Americana Music Awards.

2. "My Home's in Alabama" by Alabama

It would be hard to make this list without a song by the very band named after the state. Alabama is one of the most beloved country music bands of all time, and "My Home's in Alabama" is, of course, a classic song about the state.

1. "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

This is the ultimate Alabama song. Ok, so this is a classic Southern Rock song, but it's also country at heart. There is, quite literally, no better song about Alabama.

Now Watch: 10 Legendary Instruments of Country Music