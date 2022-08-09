'Ain't Goin' Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)': The Story Behind Garth Brooks' Live Show Party-Starter

Garth Brooks' song of a few teenagers' weekend thrill in a pickup truck, "Ain't Goin' Down (Til the Sun Comes Up)" was the lead single off of his 1993 album In Pieces and remains a party-starter for one of country music's most electrifying live shows.

Brooks wrote the song with Kent Blazy and Kim Williams just two weeks before it hit the radio. Blazy chatted with Bart Herbison of Nashville Songwriter's Association in 2018 and recalled the story behind the fast and furious tune.

Blazy told Herbison, "It's really interesting. A lot of times when Garth comes in, he has an idea on how he wants something to be on a record. He came in and there was no pressure. He said, 'I want to write the first single off the new record, and I want them to be shotgun lyrics.' I kind of figured he was thinking Chuck Berry... and so he just kind of threw out this idea, telling the whole story."

Blazy proceeded to explain that as Brooks told the story, Williams kept a notebook chocked full of lyrics. Once everything was said and done, they took his notebook and got the song the way they wanted it. "We just started laughing, writing... and we worked all day 'til we were sunburned," Blazy recalled.

They finished the song and Brooks made a work tape of it in Blazy's home studio.

"I got this little drum machine going, and Kim and Garth were standing behind me, and I heard one of them say, 'Oh, my God!' I turned around, and there were termites... which isn't good when you have a letter that says there's no termites in your home," Blazy said. "Kim Williams, who had a great sense of humor, he said, 'Man, when Garth and I wrote 'Papa Loved Mama,' there were cockroaches all over my apartment. And it was a No. 1 song! So this is going to be too!'"

"Ain't Goin' Down ('Til The Sun Comes Up)" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for the week of Sept. 18, 1993. The song fell to No. 2 when Tracy Byrd's "Holdin' Heaven" hit to No. 1. But, on the chart week of Oct. 2, "Ain't Goin' Down" returned to No. 1.

"Ain't Goin' Down ('Til The Sun Comes Up)" deserves a spot next to "Friends in Low Places," "Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)," "The Thunder Rolls," "Standing Outside the Fire," "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Callin' Baton Rouge" and on the ultimate playlist of Brooks' '90s hits.

The song also appears on compilations The Hits, The Limited Series, The Ultimate Hits, Double Live and Triple Live.

This story was first published on May 1, 2021.

'Ain't Goin' Down' Lyrics:

Six o'clock on Friday evening

Momma doesn't know she's leaving

'Til she hears the screen door slamming

Rubber squealin' gears a jamming

Local country station just a blaring on the radio

Pick him up at seven and they're headin' to the rodeo

Momma's on the front porch screamin' out her warning

Girl, you better get your redhead

Back in bed before the morning

Nine o'clock the show is ending

But the fun is just beginning

She knows he's anticipating

But she's gonna keep him waiting

Grab a bite to eat

And then they're heading to the honkey tonk

But loud crowds and line dancing

Just ain't what they really want

Drive out to the boondocks and park down by the creek

And where it's George Strait 'til real late

And dancing cheek to cheek

Ain't going down 'til the sun comes up

Ain't givin' in 'til they get enough

Going 'round the world in a pickup truck

Ain't goin' down 'til the sun comes up

Ten 'til twelve is wine and dancing

Midnight starts the hard romancing

One o'clock that truck is rocking

Two is coming, still no stopping

Break to check the clock at three

They're right on where they want to be

Four o'clock get up and going

Five o'clock that rooster's crowing

Ain't going down 'til the sun comes up

Ain't givin' in 'til they get enough

Going 'round the world in a pickup truck

Ain't goin' down 'til the sun comes up

Six o'clock on Saturday

Her folks don't know he's on his way

The stalls are clean, the horses fed

They say she's grounded 'til she's dead

Well here he comes around the bend

Slowing down, she's jumping in

Hey mom, you're daughter's gone

And there they go again

Ain't going down 'til the sun comes up

Ain't givin' in 'til they get enough

Going 'round the world in a pickup truck

Ain't goin' down 'til the sun comes up

