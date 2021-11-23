Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Have Been Volunteering With Habitat for Humanity For 15 Years

Garth Brooks' Habitat for Humanity work is genuinely inspiring. He and Trisha Yearwood have been volunteering with Habitat for over a decade now. The country music couple's first project was based out of New Orleans to help build post-Hurricane Katrina Habitat homes on the Gulf Coast. They also lend their names and time to numerous events and projects, including the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, a project organized by Habitat and its international affiliates to build homes and provide affordable housing worldwide.

When asked what moves her to keep volunteering, Yearwood answered, "There is something that moves you on every build you do. One of the most moving experiences is our trip to Haiti. The first time we went was over a year after the earthquake. I have never in my life seen the kinds of conditions that people were living in. Because Haiti was in such need, we went back the next year and got to visit the houses that we had built the previous year. The homeowners were doing great. They had gardens. You could just see the difference, especially in their eyes. You could see in their faces the joy of homeownership."

Habitat for Humanity isn't where the volunteering stops for the country stars; Brooks offers football camps at every stop through local Boys & Girls Clubs on world tours.

"Life is about love. Donnie Jones is here to make sure that these guys get all the skills that they're going to need. My thing is if they can leave here knowing one more friend than before they came, this camp is a success because life is about relationships. Life is about loving one another and working together, and that's what this camp is about,' Brooks said in an interview about his camps.

Let's be inspired by Garth and Trisha and volunteer to help our communities.

