Actor Tamayo Perry Dies In Shark Attack, And 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Fans Are Horrified

So far this year, it's been a horrific one for shark attacks. Earlier this summer, an Alabama teen lost a hand and a leg in an attack in Florida. Now, it's my sad duty to report that Pirates of The Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry has died. The actor and surfer perished in a grisly shark attack.

A legend among the surfing community, Perry was in the water in Oahu, Hawaii when a shark attacked him near Goat Island Sunday. Sadly, Perry perished from his wounds. According to Stab Magazine, Perry's attack was horrific. A bystander found him off Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore, missing both an arm and leg. He was deceased when found.

According to reports, Perry worked as a lifeguard on the beach. He took a swim during a break when he was attacked. Although, emergency responders tried to resuscitate him, there was nothing that they could do for him.

"He's well known on the North Shore. He's a professional surfer known worldwide," said Kurt Lager, acting Honolulu ocean safety chief."Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

"Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said. The mayor called his death "a tragic loss." Perry worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore beginning in 2016. Perry previously appeared in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Lost, and Hawaii Five-0.

Tamayo Perry Dies

He was a Hawaii native and had been surfing since he was 12-years-old. He later won the Pipeline Masters competition in Oahu. Following his death, several took to social media to remember him.

World Surf League wrote, "We are deeply saddened to share that the surf community lost a beloved icon yesterday. A well-known surfer and lifeguard, Tamayo Perry, passed away after injuries from a shark attack that occurred on the East Side of Oahu. Tamayo was a Pipeline/Teahupo'o specialist, freesurfer, former competitor, and member of the WSL for many years. He became a lifeguard for the city and was a big part of the North Shore community. Our hearts go out to Tamayo's family and friends."

Meanwhile, another person wrote, "I just heard an old friend Tamayo Perry died from a shark attack on Oahu at Goat Island So sad. He was a sweetheart." Yet another wrote, "Wow RIP Tamayo Perry used to watch him in Hawaii ALL THE TIME cool as hell and always in a good mood. Riding the big waves now."