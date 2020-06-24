5 String Lights That Will Brighten up Your Patio for the Fourth of July

Get ready for the Fourth of July by decorating your garden and patio area with illuminating red, white, and blue everything! We've gathered some of our favorite patriotic string lights that are sure to add a twinkle to your summer nights. These bulbs will ensure that your outdoor area is shining bright during all your outdoor festivities.

Once the sun goes down, your 4th of July lights are going to steal the show. (After the fireworks show, of course.) Take your Fourth of July decorations to the next level with these Independence Day lights.

Fourth of July Patio Lights

These multicolor lights charge up during the day and can light up your night for just $16.99. These patriotic lights are fantastic!

These red and blue mini lights can be hung from the roof or wrapped around trees. Snag the July 4th lights for just $14.99. (You can also reuse the LED rope lights for Memorial Day.)

I think this is about as patriotic as it gets, right? Red, white, and blue LED lights are 4th of July approved. Get these adorable star lights for just $24.99.

Although they're small, these bright bulbs have a powerful glow. Grab some for $24.99. Don't forget to grab your American flag, wall decor, and USA centerpieces.

Make your backyard look like an American dream with these fun outdoor string lights. Get them now for $32.79.

Buy these string light sets and party favors today to dress your patio up for all your upcoming summertime festivities!

