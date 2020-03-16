Aquatica San Antonio is one of the coolest waterparks around because somehow it combines two of our favorite things: water slides and an aquarium. The sea creature theme park is owned by Seaworld San Antonio and you've never seen anything like it.

This park doubles as an aquarium and lets you see marine life as you explore various rides around the park. Thank you, Seaworld Parks, for giving us a place to enjoy tropical fish while also riding the waves.

Stingray Falls Encounter

The only attraction like it, this stingray encounter is a total once in a lifetime opportunity. For $15 you get to ride on a tube underneath an archway full of stingrays. Where do I sign up for an annual pass? Right here, and honestly the prices are super affordable.

It wouldn't be a water park without some amazing water slides

The new Ihu's Breakaway Falls is the tallest drop in Texas so ride if you dare. It looks pretty fun though! Another thrilling ride and one of a kind experience is the Walhalla Wave. It takes you on a tube across a zero-gravity wall in case you wanted to know what it felt like to be weightless.

Tassie's Twisters is basically the water park version of a roller coaster. Grab a tube and twist around at high speed.

Don't forget about all the cool wave pools you can check out. Aquatica has body slides, lazy rivers -- anything you could think of. It's all perfect for the whole family. There's so much to do, you might want to plan for consecutive days on your trip and make it a weekend!

Single day tickets are $49.99 but it's only $25 more for a 3 day, 2 park pass that also gives you access to SeaWorld. Don't forget to check the website for special deals throughout the year and make sure to check out Aquatica next time you find yourself in San Antonio.

For current hours, visit Aquatica San Antonio's official website.

This article was originally published in August of 2019.

