Virginia roots runs deep in rising country band 49 Winchester. The band formed as teenagers on Winchester Street in Castlewood, Va. (population 2,045) and they share their love for their hometown on "Russell County Line," from their forthcoming album Fortune Favors the Bold (out May 13).

Frontman Isaac Gibson says the song is about the comfort of returning to the place -- and people -- who raised you.

"'Russell County Line' is a love song, not only for the woman I love, but for the place we call home," Gibson tells Wide Open Country. "It's a song about returning to something fond and familiar. Being a musician is such a nomadic lifestyle, and it's in my nature to roam, but coming home to the faces that I love to see most is always a great feeling. It's one of the best parts of the job, really. Absence makes the heart grow fonder."

Filmed in Castlewood, the song's music video captures the heart of the band's hometown and the beauty of Appalachia.

"We really enjoyed doing this video," Gibson says. "The drone shots really show how gorgeous SWVA is. It was great to be able to capture the essence of home on video. I'm thrilled with how it turned out. I'm excited for the fans to see it and those who are from far and wide to get a little taste of central Appalachia."

Watch the video for "Russell County Line" below.

Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion fest. 49 Winchester will appear at SXSW and will perform during

here. Fortune Favors the Bold, co-produced by the band and Stewart Myers (O.A.R., The Infamous Stringdusters), is available for pre-order