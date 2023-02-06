 
Miranda Lambert attends Grammy Awards/ Shania Twain attends Grammy Awards/ Kacey Musgraves attends Grammy Awards
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/ Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/ Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Entertainment

2023 Grammy Awards: Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Arrive in Style

By |
The 65th Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5) and country artists are hitting the red carpet in style. Country superstars Shania Twain, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and more are in attendance for music's biggest night.

Several country artists are already winners tonight -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for their No. 1 hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and made history in the process. The artists are the first pairing of women to win the award since the category was introduced in 2012.

Other country artists up for awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards include Willie Nelson, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Zach Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs. The Best Country Album category is particularly stacked, with Combs, Lambert, McBryde, Morris and Nelson all battling it out. See a full list of nominees here and check out our predictions here.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET and are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Below, check out a roundup of all the best country looks from the red carpet.

Shania Twain

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Shania Twain attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Maren Morris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Maren Morris attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Sheryl Crow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Sheryl Crow attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Kelsea Ballerini

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Luke Combs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Luke Combs attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Miranda Lambert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miranda Lambert attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

 

Brandi Carlile

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Brandi Carlile, the winner of the Best Rock Song award for "Broken Horses" poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Ashley McBryde

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Ashley McBryde attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Carly Pearce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Carly Pearce poses with the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

 

Kacey Musgraves

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 

Taylor Swift

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

