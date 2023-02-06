2023 Grammy Awards: Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert + More Arrive in Style

The 65th Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday (Feb. 5) and country artists are hitting the red carpet in style. Country superstars Shania Twain, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini and more are in attendance for music's biggest night.

Several country artists are already winners tonight -- Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde took home the trophy for Best Country Duo/ Group Performance for their No. 1 hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" and made history in the process. The artists are the first pairing of women to win the award since the category was introduced in 2012.

Other country artists up for awards at the 2023 Grammy Awards include Willie Nelson, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Zach Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson and Luke Combs. The Best Country Album category is particularly stacked, with Combs, Lambert, McBryde, Morris and Nelson all battling it out. See a full list of nominees here and check out our predictions here.

The Grammy Awards air live on CBS at 7 p.m. CT/ 8 p.m. ET and are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Below, check out a roundup of all the best country looks from the red carpet.

Shania Twain

Maren Morris

Sheryl Crow

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Brandi Carlile

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift