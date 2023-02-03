Just when we thought Shania Twain couldn't get any cooler, she goes blonde and earns her first-ever Parental Advisory label on her new album.

The five-time Grammy winner stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, which dropped Feb. 3. (And yes, she donned the platinum blonde locks again!) The "celebration album," as Twain calls it, was the singer-songwriter's attempt at injecting a little bit of light into her life during the pandemic.

"I am celebrating happiness and joy, and taking control of your own mood and your own spirit," Twain told Corden and fellow Late Late Show guest Trevor Noah, who will be hosting this Sunday's Grammy Awards ceremony.

"Queen of Me" marks Twain's first studio album since 2017's Now -- and her first album ever to have earned an Explicit Content Advisory label. The revelation prompted giggles from Corden and Noah, with the former asking, "What is this explicit content we are being advised by our parents not to listen to?"

Twain's cheeky reply was a mic-drop moment. "I'm not really sure what you f****** mean by that," the Canadian sweetheart barked, sending the audience into a fit of laughter and applause.

For their part, Corden and Noah were all-in for a new, "Shania gone bad" era. The pair suggested that Twain re-record her entire catalogue, incorporating some well-placed F-bombs. Case in point: "Man! I Feel Like a F****** Woman!" The so-called "Shania Explicits" could be a lucrative business move, Noah joked.

Twain seems to be turning over a new, liberating leaf in her career and personal life. The 57-year-old has garnered praise for her outspoken body positivity in recent months. Twain described the process of writing "Queen of Me" as a "challenge" -- an attempt to change her state-of-mind during the pandemic. And, hey, if that process included some saucy language, more power to her.

"I think this record is going to be an absolute smash," Corden said of the celebratory, uplifting work. "I think it's coming at the right time."

Tickets are now on sale for Twain's Queen of Me Tour, kicking off April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.