All of the greatest names in country music gathered together in Nashville on April 11 to celebrate the CMT Music Awards. Co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie, it was one heck of an awards show. George Strait won his first-ever CMT award (how crazy is that), and newer stars like Cody Johnson and Parker McCollum brought home awards. But the night kicked things off as all awards shows do on the red carpet, where we saw a wide array of impressive looks from country music's most fashionable stars.

Here are the best-dressed stars from the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

Carrie Underwood

Is it even a best-dressed list without Carrie Underwood? As usual, she showed up looking incredible. While she had a big ball gown at the ACM Awards, she opted for this fun minidress for the CMT's and I'm a big fan. It seemed like purple was having a moment.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini just always looks amazing and she knocked it out of the park yet again. Crop tops were a big trend on this red carpet and Ballerini managed to make it look sophisticated paired with the jacket and trousers. And the shoes? So good.

Carly Pearce

I think Carly might just need to show up to every red carpet in green because it is definitely her color. This sparkly gown was a stunner.

Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Matt Thomas, and Scott Thomas of Parmalee

There aren't too many men on this best-dressed roundup but the men of Parmalee stopped me in my tracks. The leopard shirt and pink jacket, the matching set, and the red suit. Each of them looks great but they also somehow pair really well together. I'm not sure if it was intentional but I'm here for it.

Isabel May

Another trend making its rounds on this red carpet was a cutout dress and 1883 star Isabel May looked stunning. May might look familiar because she played Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel series and showed up to co-present Video of the Year with her co-star Faith Hill.

Tenille Arts

This mini dress is just a lot of fun. There was a ton of color happening at the 2022 CMTs and this look definitely delivered. The fun part about the CMT Awards is it's not as serious as the Oscars. You can pretty much wear whatever you want and this just screamed lets party.

Danielle Bradbery

Another good crop top look and honestly my jaw dropped. How good does Danielle Bradbery look?! The bright red crop paired with the simple skirt is perfection and fits her like a glove. Gold star for Danielle!

Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett always looks sharp on a red carpet. This baby blue jacket might not be something you'd gravitate towards for such an event but he pulls it off. Not to mention it compliments his wife Lauren's lovely flowered dress.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is back and she made sure we didn't forget it. How cool is this dress? The interesting cutout, the sheer skirt, the train. All of it is incredible.

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson always shows up with her unique style and it really works for her. This jumpsuit has a lot going on from the slit to the sheer top and sleeves but she rocks it.

Jenna Paulette

Up and coming country singer Jenna Paulette hit the red carpet in this stunning brown-on-brown ensemble and I'm honestly obsessed. The slit in the skirt, the jacket paying homage to her home state of Texas, and that hat. Love it!

Anthony Mackie

Co-host Anthony Mackie, best known for his roles in the Marvel Universe, looked very dapper on the red carpet. The blue suit is simple but stands out with the subtle stripes. Somehow it's elevated but also somewhat relaxed which was perfect for the CMTs.

Mackenzie Porter

This ensemble is just fun. The princess skirt, the bodice, and the sheer gloves are really working for Porter who was nominated for Collaborative Video with Dustin Lynch.

Mickey Guyton

I just have one word -- elegant. Mickey Guyton rocked this beautiful gown. The cut was perfect, the neckline was flawless, and you could tell she felt great in it. The sparkles were also perfectly understated.

Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert

We may have missed this country star at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas, but Miranda Lambert more than made up for it when she showed up with her hubby at the awards in Nashville. Her low-cut blue minidress pairs perfectly with her husband's velvet jacket. And her bright pink clutch was a fun pop of color.

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd

These two are always perfectly glam. Maren's look is almost opposite of Danielle Bradbery's but is perfect for her. The red skirt makes a major statement and that sequin crop top? Beautiful.

Brittney Spencer

I was a big fan of Brittney Spencer's black gown. The multicolored sparkles were so much fun and it fit her perfectly.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown always looks sharp at awards shows and this suit was no exception. It's somewhere in the realm of eggplant meets maroon but it works for him. And it looks lovely with his wife's purple minidress.

Gabby Barrett

Who needs a dress when you can rock some cool leather pants? Gabby Barrett always has some unique looks and I loved this white train coming from her simple but chic blouse paired with those leather pants.

Jimmie Allen

It's safe to say I will always include Jimmie Allen in a red carpet fashion round-up because he never disappoints. The purple fringe jacket? Those boots? Love it! His wife also was a stunner in that pink suit.

