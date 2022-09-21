Luke Combs, Walker Hayes + More Named 2022 CMT Artists of the Year

Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown and Cody Johnson will be honored at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The event, which will air on Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET /8 p.m. CT, recognizes artists who've dominated the last 12 months in country music.

"We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year. Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers," Margaret Comeaux, CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, said in a press statement. "We can't wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends."

Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time honorees while Brown and Combs are honored for the third time.

The 90-minute special will feature performances from some of country's most beloved stars who'll come together to celebrate this year's honorees. Performers, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Each of this year's nominees has had a profound impact on country music in the past 12 months. Combs' released his third studio album Growin' Up and announced a 2023 world tour.

Brown released Different Man, featuring "Like I Love Country Music." He also made history as the first-ever male country solo artist to perform on the 2022 MTV VMAs with new single "Grand."

Following the release of 29: Written in Stone, Pearce celebrated her third No. 1 single and her third No. 1 hit with "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," a duet with Ashley McBryde.

Johnson scored a No. 1 hit with "Til You Can't," from his highly successful and acclaimed Human The Double Album and released the Dear Rodeo documentary.

Hayes because a household name with his massive No.1 hit "Fancy Like." He also scored a Grammy nod and built on his already immense success with "AA" and "Y'all Life."

