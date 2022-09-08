Luke Combs Announces Massive 2023 World Tour

Country superstar and CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on a massive 2023 world tour, spanning three continents and 16 countries.
The 35-city tour will kick off on March 25, 2023 in Arlington, Texas and will run through Oct. 19, 2023, when it wraps up in London.
The North American tour dates will feature special guests Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb and future Yellowstone star and this year's most nominated artist at the CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson. Tickets for North American dates go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. (Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.) Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will join Combs for the Australian and New Zealand tour dates.
Combs recently released his third studio album Growin' Up, featuring "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."
The North Carolina-born artist is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, which will take place on Nov. 9.
Luke Combs World Tour Dates:
*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman
READ MORE: Luke Combs Rewards Kids' Hard Work to Attend His Concert With More Than a Refund
