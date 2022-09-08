Luke Combs Announces Massive 2023 World Tour

Country superstar and CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on a massive 2023 world tour, spanning three continents and 16 countries.

The 35-city tour will kick off on March 25, 2023 in Arlington, Texas and will run through Oct. 19, 2023, when it wraps up in London.

The North American tour dates will feature special guests Riley Green, Flatland Cavalry, Brent Cobb and future Yellowstone star and this year's most nominated artist at the CMA Awards, Lainey Wilson. Tickets for North American dates go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. (Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. local time.) Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman will join Combs for the Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

Combs recently released his third studio album Growin' Up, featuring "Doin' This" and "The Kind of Love We Make."

The North Carolina-born artist is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, which will take place on Nov. 9.

Luke Combs World Tour Dates:

March 25, 2023--Arlington, TX--AT&T Stadium *

April 1, 2023--Indianapolis, IN--Lucas Oil Stadium*

April 15, 2023--Nashville, TN--Nissan Stadium*

April 22, 2023--Detroit, MI--Ford Field*

April 29, 2023--Pittsburgh, PA--Acrisure Stadium*

May 6, 2023--Chicago, IL--Soldier Field*

May 13, 2023--Minneapolis, MN--U.S. Bank Stadium*

May 20, 2023--Boise, ID--Albertsons Stadium*

May 27, 2023--Vancouver, BC--BC Place*

June 3, 2023--Edmonton, AB--Commonwealth Stadium*

June 10, 2023--Kansas City, MO--GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium*

June 17, 2023--St. Louis, MO--Busch Stadium*

July 8, 2023--Tampa, FL--Raymond James Stadium*

July 15, 2023--Charlotte, NC--Bank of America Stadium*

July 22, 2023--Foxborough, MA--Gillette Stadium*

July 29, 2023--Philadelphia, PA--Lincoln Financial Field*

August 9, 2023--Auckland, New Zealand--Spark Arena+

August 11, 2023--Brisbane, Australia--Brisbane Entertainment Centre+

August 16, 2023--Sydney, Australia--Qudos Bank Arena+

August 20, 2023--Melbourne, Australia--Rod Laver Arena+

August 23, 2023--Adelaide, Australia--Adelaide Entertainment Centre+

August 26, 2023--Perth, Australia--RAC Arena+

September 30, 2023--Oslo, Norway--Spektrum

October 1, 2023--Stockholm, Sweden--Annexet

October 4, 2023--Copenhagen, Denmark--Vega

October 6, 2023--Hamburg, Germany--Barclays Arena

October 7, 2023--Amsterdam, Netherlands--AFAS Live

October 8, 2023--Paris, France--La Cigale

October 10, 2023--Zurich, Switzerland--The Hall

October 11, 2023--Brussels, Belgium--Ancienne Belgique

October 13, 2023--Dublin, Ireland--3Arena

October 14, 2023--Belfast, N. Ireland--SSE Arena

October 16, 2023--Glasgow, Scotland--OVO Hydro Arena

October 17, 2023--Manchester, England--AO Arena October 19, 2023--London, England--The O2 Arena

*with special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb

+with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

