2021 Pilgrimage Festival Announces New COVID Guidelines Requiring Vaccination Proof or Negative COVID Test

The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is returning after canceling last year's fest due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The two-day festival, based in Franklin, Tennessee, will be held September 25 through September 26, 2021, at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Billboard reports that country superstar Maren Morris is among this year's headliners, along with Dave Matthews Band, the Black Keys, and Cage the Elephant.

Additional country and Americana performers include Tanya Tucker, Valerie June, Morgan Wade, Katie Pruitt, Hailey Whitters, Dylan LeBlanc, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Amos Lee, JD McPherson, Jamestown Revival, and more.

Khruangbin, Black Pumas, Better Than Ezra, Houndmouth and Tank and the Bangas are also set to perform.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the festival went on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Wednesday (April 28). According to Billboard, COVID-19 restrictions will apply if they remain in September.

Past Pilgrimage lineups include Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake, and more.

The festival was co-created by Better Than Ezra member Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood, and Michael Whelan in 2015. Justin Timberlake is a co-producer of the festival.

"Tennessee thrives on live music and we've been in a musical drought for the past year," Griffin told Billboard. "Pilgrimage is a one-of-a-kind festival experience, showcasing the best music, food, libations, and crafts the region has to offer. We can't wait to deliver one of the most exciting and diverse lineups of our seven-year history this September. Let's bring the music back to Franklin."

Morris recently won the ACM Award for Female Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. She released her sophomore album, Girl, in 2019.

Pilgrimage Fest has also released its new COVID-19 guidelines leading up to the festival later this month, following the example of other festivals and venues around the country requiring negative COVID tests or vaccination proof for entry.

"To ensure the health and safety of our guests, artists, and staff, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours prior to entry. More details will be emailed to ticket holders, and the festival website will be updated in the coming days."

This article was originally published on April 28, 2021. It was updated on Aug. 16, 2021.

