15 Ingenious Ways to Reuse a Liquor Bottle

Once you've downed all of the "good stuff" out of your glass liquor bottles, don't just pitch 'em in the trash or recycling bin. There are endless ways that you can repurpose an old alcohol bottle and turn it into a crafty DIY decoration.

You could use these crafts for Christmas gift ideas, birthdays or even accentuate your current home decor. The best part is you just need the empty Jack Daniels or vodka bottle that you already have. (Don't be cheap with the plastic bottles -- glass jugs or bottles will look way better). They look just like the traditional Boston round bottles that people pay money for in craft stores.

Gather up all your empty liquor bottles, or maybe borrow some from a friend and take a look at these 15 ways you can bring new life to your used glass bottles. You'll look like you're running your own Etsy shop in no time.

Read below for some fun DIY projects and craft ideas.

15. Photo Frame

You may have made some good memories while emptying this bottle (well, maybe not the tequila bottles), but now you can repurpose your old liquor bottle as a keepsake for those memories. Once the bottle is empty, you can insert photos -- along with beads, pearls, shells, sand or any other trinkets you can squeeze in -- through the bottleneck. This bottle frame is great for displaying wedding photos, too. Upcycling for the win!

14. Tiki Torch

Even after you emptied all the alcohol out of it, your bottle can still be the life of the party after re-purposing it into this stylish tiki torch. Find the instructions and everything you need to make the perfect summer outdoor illumination here. Double these torches up around your backyard and impress your friends and family.

13. Soap Dispenser

As it turns out, liquor bottles aren't only good for dispensing alcohol; you can upcycle them into soap dispensers, too. This is a simple DIY decoration, and all it requires is an empty bottle and a dispenser top. Fill it up with your liquid soap of choice. Pro tip: any standard dispenser top will screw onto a 200-milliliter glass bottle of Jack. Just toss the old screw cap it came with.

12. Chalkboard Wine Bottles

Chalkboard paint and wine bottle crafts are all the rage on the crafting scene right now. You can make your own mini chalkboard wine bottle with just a few simple materials. Take your empty bottle and paint it with colored acrylic paint. Then, paint a rectangle in the center of the bottle using black chalkboard paint. Once the paint dries, wrap some twine around the neck of the bottle for some added flair. It would even be a fun experiment to see how cute this would be with mini liquor bottles.

11. Bottle Top Table

Who says you have to limit your alcohol bottle crafts to just the bottle? We're all about being resourceful, so go ahead and make use of your bottle caps, too! This bottle cap table is sealed with resin, and it's a project suited for an experienced crafter. If you're up for the challenge of creating this DIY table (and emptying the bottles that all those caps came from), then you can find all the instructions for building this table here.

10. Flower Vases

If you want to upcycle your old bottles into something beautiful, look no further than these flower vases. All you have to do is drink the alcohol in the bottle and then stick some freshly cut flowers through the neck.

9. Bottle Lamp

For some vintage-inspired lighting, pair a used liquor bottle with a lampshade. Drill a hole into the back of the empty bottle and run the cord through the hole and up the neck. For the full instructions, go here.

8. Salt & Pepper Shakers

Those mini Patron bottles aren't just for sampling liquor. You can also repurpose them as stylish salt and pepper shakers. Remember, no plastic liquor bottles because who wants that? We think these would be cute in Crown Royal bottles as well.

Read More: Crochet Christmas Trees are the Cutest + Craftiest Holiday Trend

7. Bottle Planter Kits

With a glass cutter and some plants, you can transform your old bottle into a mini garden of succulents. This is a trendy and sustainable piece that would look good indoors or out.

6. Stone Textured Wine Bottle

You don't have to be an expert crafter to pull off this DIY With some stone textured spray paint, you can easily transform your empty wine bottle into a trendy centerpiece, vase or candle holder. You can pick up the textured paint at most home improvement stores.

5. Candle Stick

Once you pop the top off of your bottle and empty it, you're pretty much set for this DIY Just secure a long, thin candle into the neck of the bottle, and you have yourself a liquor bottle candlestick.

4. Bedazzled Bottle

Calling all glitter queens (we're looking at you, Kacey Musgraves). If you like to display your leftover bottles, but you aren't a fan of the dull and clear look of a plain bottle, you can jazz it up with some sequins and jewels. Glitter is always a good choice.

3. Bottle Lights

These bottle lights make the perfect party lights. All you have to do is drill a hole in the back of several empty bottles and then run a string of lights through them.

2. Candle

This elegant and classy candle is a simple DIY. Use a glass cutter to cut off the bottom of a wine bottle. Then, melt some wax and pour it into the bottle and insert a wick.

1. Shot Glass

Once you empty the alcohol out of your bottle, get ready to put some more back in after you transform it into a DIY shot glass. Using a glass cutter, cut off the bottom of your bottle, and then voila! You have a shot glass made out of a liquor or beer bottle.

Now Watch: The 5 Best Log Cabin Kits to Buy and Build