It's time to stop hating gift baskets. Like, yes, they were tacky and ugly, filled with items no one needed or used. But that was then. Gift baskets have undergone a serious makeover, and now they're a great gift to give someone, especially if you 1.) don't know them well or 2.) they already have everything they ever needed.
It's difficult to find a good gift basket, though. With so many options to choose from, it's easy to get overwhelmed and quit, opting to buy a gift card for the umpteenth time. But what if we said we made this process easier for you? Introducing the best 15 Christmas baskets on the market. We did the research, tested some products, and read the reviews to create this top-tier list of Christmas baskets. Our roundup is packed with collections for every type of giftee, from foodies to dog parents. We also included custom gifts, too — because thoughtful Christmas baskets do exist, OK?
Leave the stressful shopping to us. Your only job is to read through this list and click "buy." And then, as soon as you know it, you'll have a perfectly packaged Christmas basket sitting right on your (or your giftee's) doorstep.
For the Tailgater
This is for the foodie who loves football. This Harry & David's snack box comes with all of the sweet and savory snacks, such as football-shaped beef sausage, caramel popcorn, bean and corn salsa, and classic queso. It's perfect for tailgates or a regular party.
Harry & David Hometeam Snack Box - 59.99
For the Friend With a Sweet Tooth (and Excellent Taste)
Speaking of foodies, any chocolate lovers here? This collection includes three types of holiday-themed chocolate: milk, dark and Belgian. The chocolate is as pretty as it is sweet — so much so that you won't want to ruin the design. It's a great gift for that special person who loves holiday sweets.
Chocolate Covered Company Holiday Belgian Chocolate Bark & Nonpareils Gift Tray - 49.95
For the Charcuterie Aficionado
You can never go wrong with classic charcuterie and cheese sets. Like, who doesn't love cheese? A variety of cured meats can be found in this Williams Sonoma basket such as prosciutto, salami and spice salami. Then there's the award-winning slow-aged Swiss cheese that complements the meat. Everything is packaged nicely in a reusable wooden crate.
Williams Sonoma Olli Charcuterie & Cheese Gift Crate - 99.95
For Your Friend Who Loves Hallmark Movie Marathons
A good cup of hot chocolate is necessary as the holiday season approaches. This Harry & David deluxe set has four tins of hot chocolate flavors, all holiday-themed. We're talking Belgian white chocolate, peppermint, milk chocolate and caramel. And get this — the cocoa is packaged in tree-shaped, Santa-shaped and snowman-shaped ornaments. Can you say festive?
Deluxe Holiday Hot Cocoa Collection - 59.99
For the Cozy Couple
Found: a customizable gift set. Choose the box's design and tumbler. (Giftee's name can be printed on the tumbler.) A monogram of initials can be added to the included mirror. Additional items can be added such as a citrus bath bomb and soy candle.
SincerelyMeGift Christmas Hygge Gift Box - 59.50
For the Friend Who Always Has the Best Snacks
OK, let's face the facts: Harry & David have some of the best Christmas baskets. If you're not into the hot chocolate or the football collection, check out their holiday spread box filled with delicious spreads such as bruschetta, honey mustard dip, cranberry relish and more. The box also includes pretzels and crackers for scooping.
Harry & David Holiday Spread Gift Box - 89.99
For the Movie Lover
The 30-movies-in-30-days challenge is made easy with this movie night gift basket. You get a variety of flavored kernels in this collection including fiery hot pepper and garlic parmesan. However, our personal favorite will always be classic butter — yes, we know we're losers.
Pop n' Dulge Movie Night Gift Basket - 24.95
For the Friend Who Has Everything
What if your female friend — wife, girlfriend, sister or mom — has everything? Gift them this box set packaged with items made specifically for a woman: 20-ounce stainless steel tumbler, Christmas-scented candles, bath bombs and a thoughtful gift card.
CITTA Store Christmas Gifts for Women - 19.99
For the Pizza Lover
This is a lovely gift that works for either a date night or DIY wine tasting with your friends. A cast-iron personal pizza maker, pre-made dough, and chili crunch are all included in this set. You'll be a master pizzaiolo in no time.
Uncommon Goods Every Night is Pizza Night Gift Set - 63.00
For Anyone Who Needs a Relaxing Breakfast Treat
Who doesn't love a warm, fresh cinnamon bun in the morning? This 15-box set of Cinnabon rolls will make your Christmas morning all the more special. They come freshly baked and frosted with signature cream cheese frosting. And the kicker is that they arrive overnight with express shipping.
For the Chocolate Lover
We might already have a chocolate gift set included on this list, but no Christmas basket roundup is complete without the classic Godiva assorted chocolates. The collection features 36 different pieces made out of milk, dark and white chocolate. All are exquisite to taste and will leave the recipient wanting more.
Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, Gold Ribbon - 60.00
For Anyone in Need of a Hygge Night In
Not all Christmas baskets are food-specific. This Happy Hygge set from Etsy is perfectly packaged with cozy essentials such as a knit throw blanket, mug or tumbler, choice of coffee, tea or hot chocolate, and custom card, ribbon wrap and crinkle card.
Etsy HappyHygge Gifts Hygge Gift Box for Your Loved One - 51.30
For the Good Boys and Girls (and Their Humans)
Dogs (and their parents) deserve gifts, too. Your furry friend gets two plush toys, their own stocking and treats with this set. The collection is by dog owners for dog owners, so we promise your pup will love this.
Chewy Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys & Treats - 27.99
For the Girls' Night In
Cupcakes in a jar? California rosé? Your mouth is watering. This Wicked Good Cupcakes set includes two of their beloved cupcakes — red velvet and chocolate ganache — which can be washed down with the rosé. Both cupcakes can last up to six months in the freezer.
Wicked Good Cupcakes Cupcake 2-Pack & Rosé Gift Set - 59.99
For the Cigar Aficionado
Since we included gifts for women, it's only fair that we have a gift box for men, too. This basket features five cigars, an engraved Zippo lighter, a personalized travel case and a monogrammed flask.
Etsy GroovyGuyGifts Groomsmen Gift Boxes - 29.99
READ MORE: 30 Gifts for Teens That They'll Actually Love
Enjoy Country Music?
Sign up for daily stories delivered straight to your inbox.