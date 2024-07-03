Zach Bryan Saves 'Hawk Tuah' Girl From Harassment at Concert

The 'Hawk Tuah' girl Hailey Welch certainly experiences her fair share of weirdos out in the public. There's plenty of valid reasons why she disappears from the limelight altogether. Guys can be uneasy and forceful, taking a suggestive meme and elevate it into something else entirely. Thankfully, Zach Bryan understands these kinds of concerns.

Recently, the 'I Remember Everything' singer and songwriter holds a concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Hailey is a staunch Zach Bryan listener and purchases her tickets far before the internet uproots her life. However, now that she has all this uneasy attention, Welch worries about her safety and well-being in a big crowd like that. Let one person find out she's amongst the audience, it'll get uncomfortable real quick.

Zach Bryan Comes to The Rescue For The 'Hawk Tuah' Girl

According to TMZ, Hailey assembles a team to help navigate this situation. Remember, she is only 21 years old, this is all an absurd amount of pressure and visibility for her age. So, her team scrambles to get in contact with Zach Bryan's team, seeing if there is a potential workaround in place. Predictably, Bryan and his people understand the situation at hand. They offer her VIP access backstage, where she watches the concert in safety.

Additionally, they offer Hailey the opportunity to perform on stage with Zach. Naturally, she doesn't hesitate at the chance. The pair run an encore and they close with his closing staple and barn burner 'Revival.'

Sure, there are plenty of perverted freaks out there that could bother Welch. Conversely, there is an abundance of plain haters as well. Moreover, they would rather she fade from her 15 minutes of fame already. When footage drops of Zach and Hailey shown on the concert stage, social media collectively groans. Frankly, I think it's hard to work yourself up over that girl one way or the other. She's a regular person with enough influence to cultivate lifelong memories. The viral moment brings a lot of eyes, for better or worse.

Regardless, it's encouraging to see her be able to live life peacefully, relatively speaking.