The Zac Brown Band just announced a string of summer and fall tour dates at ball parks and pavilions that's billed as the Roar of the Lions Tour.
"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," said Brown in a press release. "They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride - rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!"
Brown and crew were already scheduled for a 2020 leg of the ongoing The Owl Tour, featuring special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear. Now we know the multi Grammy award-winning band's itinerary through mid-March, including a date at Wrigley Field in Chicago with opening act St. Paul and the Broken Bones.
The Zac Brown Band released their most recent album, The Owl, last year.
The Owl 2020 Tour Dates
Feb. 28 -- Moline, Ill. -- TaxSlayer Center
Feb. 29 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. -- PNC Arena
March 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn. -- Thompson Boling Arena
March 6 -- Lexington, Ky. -- Rupp Arena
March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Enterprise Center
March 13 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Nationwide Arena
March 14 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Little Caesars Arena
March 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- Scotiabank Arena
March 26 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Maverik Center
March 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- T-Mobile Arena
March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Ak-Chin Pavilion
April 15 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
April 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Sprint Center
April 17 -- Little Rock, Ark. -- Simmons Bank Arena
April 23 -- Charlottesville, Va. -- John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 -- Greenville, S.C. -- Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Bridgestone Arena
July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn. -- Twin Cities Summer Jam
July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair
Roar of the Lions Tour Dates
May 24 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 25 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. -- Xfinity Center
May 30 -- Hartford, Conn. -- XFINITY Theatre
May 31 -- Syracuse, NY -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
June 5 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion
June 12 -- Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage
June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center
June 14 -- Darien, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 18 -- Burgettstown, Penn. -- S&T Bank Music Park
June 19 -- Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion
June 20 -- Hershey, Penn. -- Hersheypark Stadium
June 25 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 26 -- New York, NY -- Citi Field
June 27 -- Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- SunTrust Park
Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center
Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Wrigley Field
Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas -- Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)
Sept. 25 -- Denver, Col. -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Sept. 26 -- Denver, Col. -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Oct. 16 -- Portland, Or. -- Moda Center
Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash. -- Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena