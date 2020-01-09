The Zac Brown Band just announced a string of summer and fall tour dates at ball parks and pavilions that's billed as the Roar of the Lions Tour.

"Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions," said Brown in a press release. "They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride - rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can't wait to hear you roar with us!"

Read More: Zac Brown on New Album: 'I am Not Just a Country Artist'

Brown and crew were already scheduled for a 2020 leg of the ongoing The Owl Tour, featuring special guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear. Now we know the multi Grammy award-winning band's itinerary through mid-March, including a date at Wrigley Field in Chicago with opening act St. Paul and the Broken Bones.

The Zac Brown Band released their most recent album, The Owl, last year.

The Owl 2020 Tour Dates

Feb. 28 -- Moline, Ill. -- TaxSlayer Center

Feb. 29 -- Lincoln, Neb. -- Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 4 -- Raleigh, N.C. -- PNC Arena

March 5 -- Knoxville, Tenn. -- Thompson Boling Arena

March 6 -- Lexington, Ky. -- Rupp Arena

March 12 -- St. Louis, Mo. -- Enterprise Center

March 13 -- Columbus, Ohio -- Nationwide Arena

March 14 -- Detroit, Mich. -- Little Caesars Arena

March 15 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- Scotiabank Arena

March 26 -- Salt Lake City, Utah -- Maverik Center

March 27 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -- T-Mobile Arena

March 28 -- Phoenix, Ariz. -- Ak-Chin Pavilion

April 15 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. -- Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

April 16 -- Kansas City, Mo. -- Sprint Center

April 17 -- Little Rock, Ark. -- Simmons Bank Arena

April 23 -- Charlottesville, Va. -- John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 -- Greenville, S.C. -- Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 25 -- Nashville, Tenn. -- Bridgestone Arena

July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn. -- Twin Cities Summer Jam

July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair

Roar of the Lions Tour Dates

May 24 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 25 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

May 29 -- Mansfield, Mass. -- Xfinity Center

May 30 -- Hartford, Conn. -- XFINITY Theatre

May 31 -- Syracuse, NY -- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 4 -- Virginia Beach, Va. -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

June 5 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion

June 12 -- Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

June 13 -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 14 -- Darien, NY -- Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 18 -- Burgettstown, Penn. -- S&T Bank Music Park

June 19 -- Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion

June 20 -- Hershey, Penn. -- Hersheypark Stadium

June 25 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 26 -- New York, NY -- Citi Field

June 27 -- Bristow, Va. -- Jiffy Lube Live

July 24 -- Shakopee, Minn. -- Twin Cities Summer Jam

July 25 -- Monticello, Iowa -- Great Jones County Fair

Aug. 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. -- SunTrust Park

Sept. 10 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio -- Blossom Music Center

Sept. 11 -- Noblesville, Ind. -- Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 12 -- Chicago, Ill. -- Wrigley Field

Sept. 19 -- Frisco, Texas -- Toyota Stadium (National Soccer Hall of Fame Induction Weekend)

Sept. 25 -- Denver, Col. -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Sept. 26 -- Denver, Col. -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 -- Portland, Or. -- Moda Center

Oct. 17 -- Tacoma, Wash. -- Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 -- Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena