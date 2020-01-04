Did You Know Alan Jackson Almost Recorded This Zac Brown Band Classic?

"Chicken Fried" is one of Zac Brown Band's most well-known songs, but did you know that Alan Jackson almost sang this classic instead? The song was written by Zac Brown and Wyatt Durrette years before the song was even released.

The two met in Atlanta, Georgia when Brown was playing a show and the two gradually worked on completing the song that Brown had already started over the course of a few years.

After the September 11 terrorist attacks, Brown added in the patriotic verse, "I thank God for my life / For the stars and stripes..." The country band recorded the song in 2003 for their album Home Grown. The song was re-released by the band in 2008 then became an instant hit, making it to number one on the Billboard chart. But that could have been Alan Jackson on the charts.

Jackson revealed that he felt like he had too many songs about food so he ultimately passed. That was maybe for the best because I can't imagine the song without Brown.

Jackson would later collaborate with the Zac Brown Band on the 2010 "As She's Walking Away" from the Zac Brown Band's album You Get What You Give.

'Chicken Fried' Lyrics:

You know I like my chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I was raised up beneath the shade of a Georgia pine

And that's home you know

Sweet tea pecan pie and homemade wine

Where the peaches grow

And my house it's not much to talk about

But it's filled with love that's grown in southern ground

And a little bit of chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I've seen the sunrise

See the love in my woman's eyes

Feel the touch of a precious child

And know a mother's love

Well it's funny how it's the little things in life that mean the most

Not where you live or what you drive or the price tag on your clothes

There's no dollar sign on a peace of mind this I've come to know

So if you agree have a drink with me

Raise your glasses for a toast

To a little bit of chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I've seen the sunrise

See the love in my woman's eyes

Feel the touch of a precious child

And know a mother's love

And know a mother's love

Well it's funny how it's the little things in life that mean the most

Not where you live or what you drive or the price tag on your clothes

There's no dollar sign on a peace of mind this I've come to know

So if you agree have a drink with me

Raise your glasses for a toast

To a little bit of chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I've seen the sunrise

See the love in my woman's eyes

Feel the touch of a precious child

And know a mother's love

Salute the ones who died

The ones that give their lives so we don't have to sacrifice

All the things we love

Like our chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I've seen the sunrise

See the love in my woman's eyes

Feel the touch of a precious child

And know a mother's love

Get a little chicken fried

Cold beer on a Friday night

A pair of jeans that fit just right

And the radio up

Well I've seen the sunrise

See the love in my woman's eyes

Feel the touch of a precious child

And know a mother's love

