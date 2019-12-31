These bacon bourbon apple Jello shots won't rub your shoulders after a long day, or wrap you in a warm blanket on a cold winter night, but they're practically the next best thing.

If you've had a successful wild boar hunt, your marks have all been right on target, and you're looking for a fancy way to celebrate in semi-backwoods fashion, this is the treat for you. The flavors of a pig roasting in an open pit, fresh-pressed apples, and a bourbon chaser will leave a good taste in your mouth.

Author Julie Espy from the cooking website Bread, Booze, and Bacon is credited for this ramekin of deliciousness and pure delight. You may want to ask your doctor if your heart is healthy enough for taking this medicine. It may also cause dizziness, weight gain and impair your ability to operate heavy machinery. With that being said, the FDA has not yet approved the statements that this will "cure what ails ya."

The following list of ingredients will create about a dozen bacon bourbon apple Jello shots.

Bacon Bourbon:

2 strips bacon, cooked crispy and broken into large chunks

5 ounces good bourbon (I used Woodford Reserve)

Jello Shots:

1 tablespoon (1 envelope) unflavored gelatin

¼ cup cold water

½ cup boiling water

2 tablespoons brown sugar

½ cup apple juice

12 two ounce plastic cups with lids

Candied Bacon:

3 to 4 strips bacon

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ teaspoon cayenne

Once you've gone into the wild to collect your boar and grabbed some bourbon from the liquor store, head over to Bread, Booze, and Bacon for complete instructions on how to prepare apple bourbon bacon bombs for you and your guests at your next dinner party, or for the Super Bowl.

This article was originally published in 2016.

