YETI's New Cooler Accessory is the Perfect Gift for Cowboys

YETI has the perfect gift for the cowboy or cowgirl in your life. The Austin, Texas-based company recently introduced YETI slick horns, a cooler accessory that fits securely on your YETI cooler for hours of roping practice. According to the company website "the carbon steel, powder-coated bracket slides securely into the AnchorPoint™ Tie-Down Slot and doesn't obstruct opening and closing the cooler."

In a video posted to Yeti's Facebook and Instagram pages, team roper Derrick Begay shows viewers how to use the YETI slick horn and gives a Roping 101 lesson.

"It's built for the fun-havers, built for the tailgaters, built for the beer-drinkers...built for anybody," Begay says.

Fans of YETI also love the standard YETI Rambler Tumbler, the YETI Tundra 35 and the Sidekick that pairs with the YETI Hopper Flip soft cooler, tote and backpacks. The YETI Roadie is a fan favorite for smaller events and this bull will fit perfect over the YETI cooler. If you have any YETI fans with more swag on their wishlist, you can't go wrong with the camo Tundra seat cushion, the stainless steel bottle or a classic YETI t-shirt.

The company even put together a YETI gift guide for fans of the products.

Can't get enough YETI? You can also purchase YETI tumblers designed as Whataburger cups.

