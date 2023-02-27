Actor Wes Bentley thinks rumors of Yellowstone's impending end are greatly exaggerated. Despite reports to the contrary that have been swirling, Bentley believes the entire thing is "probably a bit of drama over nothing."



Fans were left reeling after Deadline initially reported that Paramount Network could be bringing the popular Western drama to a close. Citing reports that star Kevin Costner wanted to reduce time spent filming the show, Deadline speculated that Matthew McConaughey may even be stepping in to kickstart a new storyline.



In response, Paramount Network shut down the rumor.



"We have no news to report," the network told Deadline. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone, and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Bentley offered his thoughts on the entire situation.



"The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade. Different people making decisions," Bentley said. "I know that they're still working on ... working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I'm confident we will. We always have before. I think it's probably a bit of drama over nothing."



In fact, Bentley had plenty to share about what could be happening between his character Jamie and sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) as the pair end up growing even more hostile toward each other.



"We've got something coming. We're both threatening each other now in some serious ways," he said, referencing the pair's deteriorating relationship. "It's a mystery to me, too, where it's going. I just know this is an inflection point. Something major will come of this moment between Jamie and Beth. This is kind of the final straw. He didn't realize how much Beth was really fed up with him until really recently, and I think that is now flipped a switch in Jamie that he feels similarly."



In addition to Jamie and Beth's turbulent interactions, Bentley wants to see where the rest of the characters end up.



"I wait for that next script and within the same kind of anticipation our fans do for the next episode to be aired because, you know, Taylor [Sheridan] surprises us so much," he said. "And I'm so interested in everyone. I'm so invested in more than just Jamie. I'm invested in the whole thing now. We all talk about it on set, you know, all the possibilities. We do our own fanfiction."



No official announcements have been made on the topic of Yellowstone's continued broadcast past season five -- but if Bentley isn't too worried, we probably shouldn't be either.