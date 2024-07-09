'Yellowstone' Star Teams With Mark Wahlberg To Help Veterans

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is teaming up with Mark Wahlberg to help veterans. The latter has teamed with Hauser's Free Coffee brand as an investor and brand ambassador.

"Mark and I have been working to support active military and veterans for years," Hauser told Fox News Digital. "It's important to support our troops and those who serve our communities, uplifting them in any way we can. Special Operations Warrior Foundation is one that's close to my heart; I serve on the board there and help raise money to support the children and the education of fallen soldiers. Mark and I both support Tunnels to Towers. I am particularly proud of the work they are doing to eradicate veteran homelessness."

Wahlberg is also proud of the mission statement. He said, "It's always about giving back, you know, those are the real heroes." Through the sales of their coffee, they support the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. The organization "provides financial and educational support to the children and families of those who selflessly sacrificed their lives to the service of our country."

Mark Wahlberg Teams Up

Hauser celebrated Wahlberg joining the brand. He said, "Mark has shown his commitment to our mission - serving those who serve. Plus, he's willing to put in the work day in, day out ... he embodies the 'Get Up and Get After It' spirit."

Meanwhile, Wahlberg said he's excited. "It's a great product," he added. "I drink coffee every morning. It's how I start my day and get fueled up, but you know, just supporting those guys. They created something amazing."

"Free Rein is a natural fit for me given my history of working with veteran causes and their coffee is a staple in my daily routine" Wahlberg said in a statement last week. "Cole and I share an ongoing commitment to veterans and the belief that hard work is the destination, not just the path. I'm excited to help Free Rein advance its mission to Serve Those Who Serve."

With Wahlberg's help, Hauser is looking to push the coffee company in exciting new directions. "We're working really hard to get our coffee where it's easy to find and buy and developing some new products that we are excited about," he said.