'Yellowstone' Fans Call Out Forrie J. Smith For Getting Drunk and Kicked Off a Plane

Yellowstone star Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd, thought fans would be on his side after he was kicked off a plane. However, Yellowstone fans are calling out Smith for getting drunk and for his conduct. The TV star said he refused to sit next to a passenger on the plane because they were wearing a mask.

One person blasted Smith for posting to social media while visibly intoxicated. They wrote, "Let me know how you feel when you look at this when you're sober." Another person listed the clear reason that airport personnel removed Smith, writing, "They threw you off for being drunk. You said so yourself."

Others called out Smith for refusing to sit next to the passenger and making a scene. One person wrote, "Being an American means you get to make your own choices. Grow the up bud. If I ever see you I'm going to wear a mask and I haven't in years ?." Another commented, "How do you know that person doesn't have cancer and just is going through chemotherapy treatments or something else that warrants them wearing one? Free Country ??."

'Yellowstone' Fans Blast Forrie J. Smith

Another wrote, "You may not be falling down drunk but you're definitely under the influence. That's what got you booted. Man up and admit alcohol made you run your mouth and now you're paying the price." Yet another wrote, "Probably the worst video you could have made. Clearly intoxicated. And who cares if they wear a mask?"

In his Instagram video, Smith blasted the airport. He visibly appeared intoxicated with slurred speech. "I just got kicked off a plane," Smith said. "Because I told them I didn't feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on."

"I've been sitting in an airport for three hours. Ya, I'm drinking," Smith said. "I ain't drunk, but they throw me off the plane because I'm drunk, because you people won't stand up and tell everybody what bulls—t this is. I just told them I didn't feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask, and I'm off the plane."

Smith captioned the story with, You need to hear this story. #cowboy #country #western #yellowstone #yellowstonetv." It's unknown if the controversy will affect Smith's position on the show whenever the second half of Season 5 finally airs. There's the spin-offs to contend with as well.