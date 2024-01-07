Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind "Yellowstone," has been credited with reviving the Western—the most quintessentially American film genre—for a new generation of moviegoers and TV audiences. But the Oscar-nominated writer-director isn't a fan of one American classic: "Forrest Gump."

In a Jan. 4 appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience," Sheridan revealed that he can't stand the 1994 biodrama from Robert Zemeckis, which follows an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 throughout major turning points in American history.

"Forrest Gump" won five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Tom Hanks — who actually made a cameo appearance in Sheridan's Paramount+ series "1883." But Sheridan can't get past the film's moralizing:

"For me, the holy grail as a storyteller is entertain, educate and enlighten. Don't give anybody answers, just lots of questions to think about. That's my job. 'Cause I can't stand to pay money and have somebody preach to me their ideas," he explained to Joe Rogan.

"That's the reason I hated 'Forrest Gump.' This tottering f***ing idiot is the only guy that can figure out the world? Everybody else around him, he's just gonna go on a f***ing run across America and everyone gonna follow him and that's gonna heal the country? I was just like, 'What is this sh**?'"

For his part, Joe Rogan agrees:

"I think back then ["Forrest Gump"] was novel. The idea was like, it could be so much simpler that a simple guy could figure it out and that we're all so disconnected," the podcast host and comedian said.

Sheridan added that, while "Forrest Gump" has mostly maintained its beloved status, the movie could not be made today due to the sensitivity around the titular role. "Someone would be too offended by the portrayal of the Forrest character," he stated.

Rogan then chimed in with another much-loved film that would not be greenlit today: Ben Stiller's Oscar-nominated 2008 satire "Tropic Thunder," which features Robert Downey Jr. as an actor playing an African American soldier in a fictional movie. At one point in the film, Stiller appears as the character "Simple Jack," which Rogan says trumps Hanks' Forrest Gump.

"I'm so glad they haven't banned ["Tropic Thunder"]. Tom Hanks, if you go and watch his portrayal of 'Forrest Gump,' it's nothing compared to where they do the Simple Jack character in 'Tropic Thunder.'"

