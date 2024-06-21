Wynonna Judd Says She's Forgiven Her Mother For Suicide, Still Talks To Her

Wynonna Judd has had ups and downs over the past few years. But the singer is focused on her own mental health and self-improvement.

Speaking with Us Weekly, Judd explains how she stays healthy. The singer revealed that she hired her own personal trainer and that she feels wiser than she once was. She explained, "Survival of the fittest. I'm working on a bit of a makeover; I hired a trainer and got a new wardrobe. But I'm seeing the lines. I have this mirror that's magnified and I look and go, 'Who's that person staring back at me? How did she get here?' But the other part of that is the wisdom that's come from my experiences."

Part of that has been a two pronged approach focused on improving both her physical well-being as well as her mental health. She said, "I'm working really hard on my mental health and physical wellbeing. There's a lot of talking to my grief counselors and my team who will say, 'No, that's not a good idea.' I have a life coach and he [asks], 'Are you saving your money? Are you drinking enough water?'"

Wynonna Judd Remembers Mother

It's been a rough few years for the singer since her mother Naomi's suicide. She said that she had to ultimately forgive her mother in order to continue forward. She said, "I'm in a really good place. I've worked on forgiveness and my anger and frustration with suicide. [At a fan club party] last night, everyone had on Judds T-shirts from the '80s and '90s. I thought, 'I have a choice — I can either be better or bitter.' My grief comes and goes. I see it as a gift in terms of the healing part."

However, Judd said that she still has her moments of grief. They overwhelm her at times. However, she said that she learned to converse with her mother on the other side.

"Something will happen and you start to cry and think, 'What's wrong with me?' Then you realize there's nothing wrong with you. It's perfectly fine to cry. It's important to embrace it and lean into it. I cry as much as I need to and when it's time to be done, it will be," she said. "I do. On stage, I look up a lot because I see angels. Now I do it with Mom. I'm like, 'What the hell are you doing? Where are you and why are you not here? And why are we not singing together again?'"