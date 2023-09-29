Wynonna Judd Reflects on Death of Mother Naomi in Powerful Speech at People's Choice Country Awards

This story discusses suicide. If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Wynonna Judd received the Country Champion Award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. After being presented the award by Brothers Osborne and performing "I Saw the Light" and "No One Else on Earth," Judd spoke candidly about her career and the loss of her mother Naomi, who died by suicide in 2022.

"I graduated high school in 1982 and 1983, I got a record deal with RCA Records and I got on a Silver Eagle Bus with my mama and did her hair every night for 10 years for free. It started there," Judd said. "Of course, 10 years later she would have to retire and I would go on to make country music 'herstory,' and thanks to the fans I didn't give up then. I would have another 10 years — a second career."

with decades of award-winning music under her belt, @Wynonna is your 2023 @peopleschoice country CHAMPION! ?? watch the #PCCAs NOW on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/a8uM7dTYLv — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 29, 2023

The singer then reflected on the day she learned her mother and singing partner died by suicide.

"I went to her house and she died there, but we followed the ambulance anyway to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. I walked into the room and I held her in my arms, kissed her on the forehead and shut her eyes, and said, 'I love you, Mom,'" Judd said. "And I walked out of that room, went home, got up the next morning and showed up at the Country Music Hall of Fame to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. You know why? Because that's how much we love music. Regardless of what has happened to me and who, I show up and I show out."

Judd ended her speech by nodding to the fleeting nature of the music industry, wrapping up with a message that serves as a reminder that she is — and always will be — an icon.

"For half of y'all in this place tonight, I know you don't know who I am," She said. "Or you were not born when I had my years of being fabulous. And I'll let that go. But back in 1990-blahblahblah, Tim McGraw opened for me. Four weeks ago, I opened for Tim. The highs are high and the lows are low, baby. But don't ever let them tell you who you are."