Naomi Judd, Member of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies At 76

It's a sad day in the country music world after it has been announced Naomi Judd, singer of the grammy-winning duo The Judds, and the mother of Ashley and Wynonna Judd, has tragically passed. The singer was 76 at the time of her death. According to the Associated Press, her daughters announced the death on Saturday through a statement.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." The statement did not reveal a cause of death.

The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday and had just announced an arena tour beginning this fall. This was scheduled to be the first tour back in over a decade. The mother-daughter performers scored a total of 14 No. 1 songs throughout their three-decade career. They decided to call it quits in 1991 after Naomi Judd was diagnosed with Hepatitis.

Some of The Judds' hits include "Love Can Build a Bridge," Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," "Turn It Loose," "Girls Night Out," "Rockin' With the Rhythm of the Rain," and "Grandpa." The duo was known for their standout genres, with elements of acoustics, blues, and bluegrass.

In total, they released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991, winning a total of 9 Country Music Association Awards and 7 Academy of Country Music Awards. Together they won a total of 5 Grammy Awards for hits "Mama He's Crazy," "Why Not Me," "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout the Good Old Days)," "Give A Little Love" and "Love Can Build a Bridge."

Naomi Judd is survived by her daughters and her husband, Larry Strickland.

