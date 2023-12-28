10 TV Couples that Had No Business Ending Up Together, According to Reddit

Jim and Pam in "The Office." Ross and Rachel in "Friends." Ted and Robin in "How I Met Your Mother." The will-they-won't-they relationships between these characters are a foundation for their respective shows. A force that had us rooting for them as characters. That had us tuning in week after week to see if they came closer to finding a happily ever after in each other's arms. Eventually, they did find it. And viewers all over the world rejoiced. At least, that's what the showrunners intended. Some people found these much-ballyhooed ever-afters to be anything but happy, instead naming them the worst TV couples of all time.

On the subreddit Fauxmoxi, which touts itself as "The Reddit gossip sub," users shared the TV couples they believe had no business ending up together. A lot of hot takes were meted out, and some strong cases were made for beloved TV relationships actually being toxic and gross. There's a good chance that if you scroll through these takedowns of sitcom twosomes, you'll never be able to look at your favorite comfort television show the same way again—so proceed with caution.

Without further ado, here they are: Cherished TV couples that, upon closer examination, had absolutely no business ending up together.

Warning: major spoilers ahead