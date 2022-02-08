Our 10 Favorite 'Yellowstone' Couples, Ranked

The Paramount Network's hit series Yellowstone is widely beloved for more than its action-packed drama on the Dutton Ranch in Montana. Despite the betrayal, murder, emotional family trauma and more the characters face nearly every episode, the modern western has some of the best onscreen romances on television. From passionate young love to star-crossed lovers, Yellowstone features some love stories for the ages.

Here are 10 of the most notable Yellowstone couples, ranked.

10. Jamie Dutton and Christina

Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) may currently be on the outs with the Dutton family but...we can't help but continue rooting for him. He had a relationship with his campaign manager, Christina, back in season two and they ended up having a child together. She ended things because she wasn't a fan of his family, but Jamie's birth father, Garrett Randall, brings her back into the picture in season four. Jamie gets reunited with his infant son and Christina might be interested again since he is trying to become his own man outside of John Dutton's shadow. Since this relationship doesn't really seem like there's much hope (sorry Jamie!), it's coming in last place.

9. Jimmy and Mia

Fans were excited when their favorite former criminal with a heart of gold landed his own love interest. Mia, a barrel racer, was an exciting romance for Jimmy who was also interested in the rodeo. She helps nurse him back to health after getting injured in the arena but really wants to come first in his life. She wants him to abandon the Yellowstone Ranch so that they can live the rodeo life together, even after he almost kills himself in the ring at the end of season three. They really just weren't right for each other in the end, which was a tough realization for Mia when she really tried to get him back.

8. Walker and Laramie

Gotta be honest, this is one love story we aren't really rooting for. Since Laramie was initially with Lloyd, this pairing caused some serious drama when Walker waltzed back onto the Yellowstone for season four. We can't really tell if Walker is as into it as Laramie is, or if he just really likes the attention. It seems like this isn't ending anytime soon so we'll have to see what happens in season five. Is Laramie going to be a permanent fixture at the ranch since Mia left?

7. Lloyd and Laramie

Laramie may have ditched Lloyd for Walker, but we genuinely enjoyed their short romance back in season three. Lloyd is a fan favorite, best friend of Rip, and longtime loyal member of the Yellowstone, so it was high time he got a little bit of on-screen romance. It was an unexpected twist when Mia's pal Laramie tagged along to the ranch and set her sights on Lloyd. Hopefully, Lloyd will get a new lady friend down the line.

6. John and Governor Perry

Nothing will ever fully replace John's (Kevin Costner) late wife Evelyn, but he does find something meaningful with Governor Perry (Wendy Moniz). She's also a widow, so the pair understands what loss feels like and they're each in need of a distraction. It's not a regular romance over the course of the series but they reunite occasionally when they need romantic company...we're assuming Governor Perry setting her sights for Washington might mean the end of their romance in season five.

5. Colby and Teeter

When Teeter, with her pink hair and crazy Texas accent showed up at the Yellowstone, we had no idea what was in store for her. She made an excellent ranch hand and instantly fit in with the group of close-knit men who had worked together on the ranch for years. Pretty quickly, Colby sees something in Teeter the rest of the group doesn't and they get closer over the course of season three. Their fun flirtations seemed to turn into a full-blown relationship in season four. We hope we get to see much more of this couple down the road.

4. Jimmy Hurdstrom and Emily

Jimmy has been a lovable underdog since the very beginning of Yellowstone but, in season four, John Dutton decided it was time to turn him into a man. He sent him down to the 6666 Ranch in Texas where he meets Emily fresh off his Mia breakup. The two form an immediate connection and somewhere between his work on the Texas ranch and his relationship with Emily, Jimmy grows up. We last saw him and Emily pulling out of the Yellowstone and going back to Texas together at the end of season four...engaged. We can't wait to see these two kick off their new relationship in Yellowstone's upcoming spinoff series.

3. Kayce Dutton and Monica Dutton

Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) have gone through more together than perhaps any other couple on Yellowstone. Here's a quick refresher -- Kayce killed Monica's brother after he murdered his older brother Lee Dutton in the series premiere, he lost contact with his family for years after getting Monica pregnant (his father branded him with the Yellowstone 'Y' as a result), they had a brief separation, their son Tate was kidnapped by a local militia...and that's not even all of it. Despite all of the drama, Kayce and Monica truly love each other and want to make it work for their son Tate as well as each other. Now that Monica is expecting a second child, we can only hope that nothing else threatens their relationship.

2. John Dutton and Evelyn Dutton

John and Evelyn Dutton had such a strong bond that even decades after her death, John still hasn't moved on. He does everything in his power to fiercely protect the family they built together so that they can preserve the Dutton family's legacy. We've only had the chance to see John and Evelyn (as they were) in a few flashback episodes as Josh Lucas and Gretchen Mol, but it's clear that Evelyn's untimely death had a serious impact, not only on John as he was forced to raise their children without her, but also on each of their children in different ways. None of the characters would be who they are without this horrible trauma in their past. But it's also possible that being witness to the incredible love shared by John and Evelyn helped the Dutton children believe true love was possible for them as well.

1. Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly have made Beth and Rip one of the all-time great TV romances. After John Dutton took in a teenage Rip after a serious family tragedy, it was clear that he and Beth had an immediate connection. Rip has loved Beth ever since and will pretty much do anything for her. He's come to her rescue multiple times over the course of the series and is really the only person on the planet that can relax Beth and make her feel at home. They are both two of the coolest characters you've ever seen but when you pair them together? They can't be topped.

