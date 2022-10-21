Win VIP Tickets to See Luke Bryan in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan and Las Vegas, what could be better? Only a VIP experience for you and your favorite Luke Bryan fan!

We're GIVING AWAY 2 VIP Tickets to see Luke Bryan at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2023, along with $3,900 in cash for travel and accommodations for a value of $5,000.

The What She Wants Tonight VIP Package includes:

One Phenomenal Top Price Reserved Seated Front Orchestra TicketOne

(1) Complimentary VIP Beverage Voucher (Good for Beer, Wine or Soft Drink Selections)

Souvenir Resorts World Las Vegas Red Carpet Step & Repeat (Digital) Photograph

Limited-Edition Luke Bryan VIP Merchandise

One Custom Luke Bryan VIP Gift (Created Exclusively for VIPs)

One Commemorative Luke Bryan VIP Laminate & Matching Lanyard

Bryan kicked off his Las Vegas residency at the 5,000-capacity theatre at Resorts World Theatre in February of 2022.

"I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way," Bryan said in a statement. "Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show."

