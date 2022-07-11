Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves Surprise Crowd With Special Duet of 'On The Road Again'

What a duo, what a song, what a moment! Willie Nelson and Kacey Musgraves have done it again, surprising the crowd at The Palomino Festival. The duo performed the country legend's hit "On the Road Again" at the festival, which was held at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Safe to say the crowd immediately went wild when they heard the drums begin to play the intro of the song.

While on stage, Musgraves addressed the crowd, joking, "So, my actual Grandpa is here in the audience tonight from Texas and my other Grandpa is here from Texas," as she pointed at Nelson. That's when the 89-year-old grabbed his guitar and began strumming along, combining their amazing vocals. I have to say, Musgraves' vocals fit perfectly with the song, just watch how she effortlessly belts the lyrics without hesitation and still gives Nelson his time to shine.

After the epic performance, Nelson embraced the "star-crossed" singer as she bowed down to the legend and exited the stage. Not before joking once more, saying, "That was it, show's over." This isn't the first time the duo has collaborated. They previously teamed up to sing "Rainbow Connection" at the CMA Awards back in 2019 and they also released a duet, "Are You Sure" on Musgraves' 2015 album, Pageant Material.

Musgraves has been a fan of Nelson for quite some time, even having a special "artifact" framed in her very one home. Showing her house to Architectural Digest, Musgraves revealed that she proudly hung up Nelson's joint right in the middle of her living room. "He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him. Then he said, 'Save the rest for another time,' and I did." She continued, "That's gonna stay there unless I need to break it in case of an emergency."

"On the Road Again'' was originally released in 1980 as part of the Honeysuckle Rose soundtrack. It became Nelson's ninth No.1 single, peaking at the top of the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart that year. The Pasadena Festival also included performances from Zach Bryan, Charley Crockett, Morgan Wade, Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Paul Cauthen and more.

