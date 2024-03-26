Willie Nelson Fans Aren't Happy The Icon Is Abandoning Texas for 4th of July Concert

Willie Nelson fans are split on the country legend moving his annual Fourth of July Picnic from Texas to the Philadelphia area for this year. Nelson's team announced they would be holding the event in Camden, New Jersey.

Taking to social media, several fans — mostly Texas from the sounds of things — wanted answers for why Nelson made the move. They also pleaded with the country singer to come back to Texas. While Nelson will always have Texas in his heart, the singer won't be stopping in this 4th of July.

One person wrote on X, "I don't love that the @WillieNelson picnic is happening in Philadelphia, but the lineup is killer...." Another wrote, "Poster says Camden, NJ. But why there and not Texas?"

In response to the poster, several people vented their frustration. One commented, "Nooooooo,come on Willie Nelson this is a Texas tradition.. Stay in Texas.." Another wrote, "Dang, love this Texas tradition but what a lineup! Bring them back to Austin next year Willie!!!" Another was a person of few words, writing, "GO......BACK.......TO.......TEXAS ! They are just BETTER there !"

One fan offered their own theory on why Nelson is skipping Texas, pointing to the heat during the summer. They wrote, "I kind of agree, but I also imagine the heat would be too much for them! It's much hotter than when I went in the early'90s (plus, we were all much younger then!)!"

Why Willie Nelson Is Skipping Texas This Year

However, there's a less nefarious reason than Nelson thinking Texas sucks or anything like that. It turns out that it's simply a scheduling issue. Nelson will be touring in the Northeast during this time period. Rather than fly all the way back to Texas for one show, Nelson opted to find a venue close to his other shows.

Nelson will perform alongside Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. It will be the first time that Nelson plays in the Northeast in July. Traditionally, the concert has been played in Texas. Although, Nelson has branched out to Atlanta, Kansas City, and Tulsa among others over the years. He also performed it virtually during the pandemic. However, Nelson has played the concert every year in Austin for almost the past 10 years. So, you can understand why fans in the area may be a bit upset by the change. Austin will have to find a new musician.