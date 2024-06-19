Willie Mays Has Died, Leaving A Huge Hole In The MLB World

Willie Mays, an MLB living legend, has passed away. The San Francisco Giants made the announcement on their X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the post reads.

It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/Qk4NySCFZQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

In an additional statement issued by the Giants, Mays' son, Michael Mays, would confirm that Willie passed "peacefully and among loved ones."

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood," Michael said.

Willie Mays has a baseball accolades sheet nearly a mile long. We're not just talking about someone who was a batting menace. No, Mays could darn near do it all! Running, throwing, fielding — in fact, during the 1954 World Series, his over-the-shoulder catch in Game 1 is still one of the most talked-about moments in MLB history.

Willie Mays might’ve just left us but “The Catch” will live on forever pic.twitter.com/cWpyrK6GTN — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) June 19, 2024

Mays is a Hall of Famer. A World Series champion. An All-Star. By the end of his career, Mays clocked in at 660 home runs, only second to Babe Ruth himself! The man has 12 Gold Glove awards for his phenomenal fielding performances. Basically, the man was the LeBron James of baseball. Not only was he an offensive threat, but he had the defense and speed to make him nearly invincible to any team unfortunate enough to stand in his way.

The MLB posted a wonderful tribute to Mays on their X page. The post perfectly sums up the legend's expansive, awe-inspiring career.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Willie Mays. One of the most exciting all-around players in the history of our sport. Mays was a two-time MVP, 24-time All-Star, 12-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In commemoration of 'The Catch' as perhaps the most famous play in the history of the Fall Classic. The World Series MVP Award was named in his honor in 2017. Mays was 93 years old."