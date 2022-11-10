On Wednesday night (Nov. 9), Luke Combs firmly established himself as one of the modern faces of country music -- and a longterm megastar -- by repeating as the CMA Entertainer of the Year. He edged out contemporary hitmaker Morgan Wallen and three awards show regulars: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton.

Combs became just the 10th act to win two or more Entertainer of the Year trophies in a row since the award was first handed out in 1967, joining the following list of current and future Hall of Famers: Barbara Mandrell ('80- '81), Alabama ('82- '84), Hank Williams Jr. ('87- '88), George Strait ('91- '92), Garth Brooks ('91- '92, '97- '98, '16- '17), Vince Gill ('93- '94), Alan Jackson ('02- '03), Kenny Chesney ('06- '08) and Luke Bryan ('14- '15).

During his brief acceptance speech, Combs thanked the country music community "for making my dreams come true" and shouted out his wife Nicole and their 4 and a half month-old son, Tex. The couple's first child was born on June 19, which happened to be Father's Day. Thus, Combs' big night came during a year of change, making the title of his recent album, CMA award-winner Growin' Up, apropos.

Combs closed by praising a broadcast that grouped legends (Jeannie Seely, Patty Loveless, Alan Jackson) with current stars firmly rooted in country's past (Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell).

"And let me tell you one more thing about tonight, this is my fifth or sixth year being at this awards show, and country sounded more country than it has in a long time, tonight," Combs said. "And I think we all wanted that. I love y'all."

Combs contributed to that extra dose of throwback country with a less-is-more performance of his fiery No. 1 hit "The Kind of Love We Make." Back in September, the single became the 14th straight No. 1 hit since the start of Combs' mainstream recording career.

