Where To Find The Best 4th of July Fireworks Displays In Every State

What is the 4th of July without cookouts, plenty of patriotic flag-waving and of course, fireworks! Those colorful bursts that illuminate the evening sky always prompt oohs and aahs from thrilled spectators.

We have taken the effort out of finding the best fireworks displays in each state by doing the legwork for you. In addition to the jaw-dropping Independence Day pyrotechnics, there are festivals, music, parades, vendors, crafts, food, and activities for all ages! Many events are free and held in scenic or historic locations.

So don your red, white, and blue gear, hop in the car and have a glorious time with family and friends as we celebrate our nation's birthday together!

4th Of July Displays In Every State

Alabama July 4 @ 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Thunder on the Mountain event from the Vulcan Park Foundation has been called "one of the best fireworks displays in the country." There is no admission charge for this holiday extravaganza, which features 2,500 shells and effects set to the music of Neil Diamond, James Brown, and the U.S. Air Force Band. If you happen to be in the Birmingham region, you can live stream it on WBRC Fox 6. See https://visitvulcan.com/event/thunder-on-the-mountain-3/

Alaska July 4 @ 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Head to the Delaney Park Strip between E and I Street for Anchorage's day-long July 4th blowout. You'll find food trucks, live music, a beer garden (only for folks age 21 and older), carnival rides, and farmers' market and craft vendors. Details at https://www.anchorage.net/event/anchorages-4th-of-july-festival/46291/

Arizona July 4 @ 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm at Scottsdale's 11th Annual Fourth of July event. This cashless celebration has tons of country-themed activities including mutton busting, bull riding, BBQ, and a Parade of Heroes recognizing exceptional citizens in several public service categories.

For ticket information, go to https://scottsdale4th.com/purchase-tickets/ Attending the fireworks costs $20 per car.

Arkansas July 5

The Ventris Trail's End Resort fireworks show has an interesting twist. You can watch it on land, but seeing it from a vantage point right on the water of gorgeous Beaver Lake is even more spectacular. Go south of marker 8 on the lake for all the fun. For additional information, call 479-359-3912 or479-359-3497 or visit https://www.beaverlakeresorts.com/ventris_trails_end_resort_011.ht

California July 4 @ 10:00am - 9:00pm, fireworks at 8:30pm.

The Golden State usually does things in a big, splashy way, so their July 4th bonanza won't disappoint! Legoland's Red, White and BOOM! 4th of July fireworks show is viewable from anyplace in the park. You won't get bored because there's so much to do, with a dance party, scavenger hunt, lawn games, entertainment and more! Visit

https://www.legoland.com/california/things-to-do/seasonal-events/red-white-boom/ for more details.

Colorado July 4 @ 9:00pm

Travel to Sterling Lake for the festivities! Prior to the fireworks, you and your kids can participate in rubber duck races, a 5K Freedom Run, and train rides. On July 3, there's a cornhole tournament to keep you entertained!

Connecticut July 4 @ 9:00pm - 9:30pm

New Haven is the place to be for fun on the Fourth. Watch the action in the sky from the Wilbur Cross High School parking lot, located at 181 Mitchell Drive. Questions, call New Haven Parks & Rec at 203-946-8027. If being there isn't possible, view it live on local TV. There's more at https://visitnewhaven.com/events/new-haven-fireworks/

Delaware July 4 @ 9:00pm - 10:00pm

The show of fireworks will take place from a barge on Dewey Beach and will be easy to view anyplace in town. Be aware that parking will be scarce. Expect lots of traffic as well. You are take the Jolly Trolley or DART Beach bus to make the trip simpler. Check out https://www.beach-fun.com/events/event/15000-fourth-of-july-fireworks-in-dewey-beach.html for details.

Florida July 4 @ 6:00pm to 10:00pm

Keep your eyes on St. Augustine for Fireworks Over The Matanzas! The light show will be preceded by a two-hour concert at the Plaza de la Constitucion, courtesy of the All Star Orchestra. The "theatre of sight and sound" created just for this special occasion will dazzle you! More info is at https://www.sjcfl.us/event/2024-fireworks-over-the-matanzas/

Georgia July 4 @ 9:00pm at Neptune Park and at Savannah @ 9:30pm

Georgia has no shortage of fun for everyone on the Fourth! The St. Simons Island Sunshine Festival is free and starts with 5K and one -mile runs. Sample the arts and crafts fair and live music too.

In Savannah, the Waterfront Independence Day Celebration features fireworks launched from a barge near the Savannah Convention Center. Whichever event you decide to attend, each is a real can't miss moment! Take a look at https://savannahswaterfront.com/event/savannahs-waterfront-independence-day-celebration/ for more.

Hawaii July 4 @ 6:30pm departure time from Ma'alaea Harbor

Revel In a taste of holiday luxury when you embark on a three-hour cruise from Pacwhale Eco-Adventures. Suitable for the entire family, this event has food, music, and terrific seats to watch the fireworks! Tickets are needed. You get a discount if you buy them online. Learn more at https://www.pacwhale.com/ecotour/july-4th-cocktail-cruise/

Idaho July 4 @10:00pm

The 31st Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is a free event in Idaho Falls that is billed as "the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River." See for yourself! More than 18,000 shells will be fired into the night over the Snake River to delight the public. There's more about it at https://www.freedomcelebration.com/

Illinois July 4 @ 9:45pm

If you can't get enough fireworks, Chicago is the destination for you! There are fireworks with free admission from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend on Wednesday and Saturday nights at Navy Pier. It's at 600 E. Grand Avenue. Here's some additional info:

https://navypier.org/eat-drink-and-play/fireworks/ or call 1-800 595-PIER (7437) . Have some pre-Fourth fun on July 3!

Also, the Six Flags Great America July 4th Fireworks Celebration on July 4, 5 and 6 has fantastic fireworks and is tailor-made for all you amusement park aficionados!

Indiana July 4 @ 9:45pm to 10:15pm

If you never heard of CarmelFest, now is a good time to discover it! This two-day Independence Day bash in Carmel is a showcase for an outdoor fair, talent show, kids' zone, a parade, plus great music. The fireworks get going from Carmel Ice Skadium. Details are here: https://www.carmelfest.net/fireworks

Iowa July 4 @ 10:00pm to 10:30pm

The aptly-named Independence, Iowa is home to the Celebrate Indee festival, which runs for two days (July 3 and 4) and is free to the public in Riverwalk Parks. There is something for everyone - tasty eats, music, food, dance, and one of our nation's most iconic documents, the Declaration of Independence, will be read. A schedule of events is here: https://www.celebrateindee.com/schedule

Kansas July 4 @ 9:40pm

Fittingly held at the National WWI Memorial, you and your family can have a fun day of leisure and activities, beginning with the Stars and Stripes Picnic at 3:00pm. Fireworks cap off the festivities later on. Don't miss it! Here's more: https://www.theworldwar.org/stars-and-stripes-picnic

Kentucky July 4 @ 9:15pm

Check out the food starting at 5:30pm at the Paducah Fourth of July Riverfront Festival, then get ready for the fireworks, which you can enjoy from places like Schultz Park, the Transient Boat Dock, and Wilson Stage. Music is planned at 5:30pm as well. Thousands of people attend this event annually, so be sure you're among them! Find out more:

https://paducahky.gov/events/2024-independence-day-celebration#:~:text=Paducah's%20Independence%20Day%20Celebration%2C%20sponsored,riverfront%20to%20enjoy%20Paducah's%20celebration.

Louisiana July 3

New Orleans is legendary for opportunities to kick up your heels. But on July 3, lesser-known Donaldsonville grabs the spotlight. The holiday frolicking with activities, music from the Michael Foster Project and food happens on that day at Crescent Park between 4:00pm and 10:00pm. All you need to know is right here: https://visitlasweetspot.com/events/fireworks-on-the-river/

Maine July 4 @ 9:15pm

Famous for its rustic charm and picturesque beauty, Maine's Bar Harbor and Acadia National Park occupy center stage on the Fourth. Make it a daylong getaway with a scavenger hunt, craft fair, pancake breakfast, parade, seafood festival and tons more to do and see! Finish the fun with fireworks at Frenchman Bay. The schedule can be found here: https://www.visitbarharbor.com/july-4th

Maryland July 4 @ 10:00pm

Historic Annapolis has the Independence Day focus! Enjoy an art festival, outdoor dining, and landlocked and seaborne parades galore to get you in the swing of things. The fireworks take place at Annapolis Harbor. Ideal places to see them are the Naval Academy Bridge and the City Dock. Get there early! Find more here: https://www.visitannapolis.org/events/annual-events-and-festivals/4th-of-july/

Massachusetts July 4 @ 10:30pm to 11:00pm

When it comes to the Fourth of July, Boston pulls out all the stops on the banks of the Charles River! Head over to the renowned Hatch Shell on the Esplanade along with hundreds of thousands of other patriotic fans for an eye-popping music and fireworks stunner!

Held yearly since 1974, this 50th anniversary production features the Boston Pops Orchestra conducted by popular maestro Keith Lockhart. It concludes with Tchaikovsky's dramatic 1812 Overture. Wait for the cannons to fire! These are the highlights: https://www.boston-discovery-guide.com/boston-fireworks.html

Michigan July 7 @ Dusk

Come to Curtis, Michigan, on Independence Day, where you can enjoy the Biggest Little Town Parade complete with floats, bands, and bagpipes. There's also BBQ, a beer tent, and music. The fireworks don't happen until July 7, however, so be patient! There is excellent viewing from Erickson Center Park. More info: https://www.curtischamber.com/index.php?page=Calendar&e=810

Minnesota July 4 @10:10pm

Fourth Fest in Duluth goes from 4:00pm to 11:00pm. at Bayfront Festival Park. Music starts at 5:00pm, and the fireworks take place shortly after 10:00pm. Plenty of beverages and food for all will be on hand, along with what is called "the Upper Midwest's largest 4th of July fireworks display." If you need more info: https://www.rd.com/list/independence-day-fireworks-each-state/

Mississippi

You can take your pick of marvelous July 4th events in the Magnolia State! There are events in Tupelo, West Point, Natchez, and other locations. Many have fireworks as a top attraction. Check out the details on this link: https://www.pressregister.com/most-recent/independence-day-celebrations-coming-mississippi-66847afb1910e

Missouri July 4 @ 9:40pm

Celebrate Saint Louis at Gateway Arch National Park is where you will want to be on July 4th! Something for everyone is the theme, with food, an airshow, entertainment, and the breathtaking finale - fireworks "framed by the Arch," which promise to be unforgettable! Dozens of vendors add to the excitement. Here's what you need to know: https://www.celebratesaintlouis.org/guide-map

Montana July 4

At Whitefish Lake on the Fourth of July, there's no shortage of great stuff to do! A boat float parade and a fun run are just two of the options. Best of all, of course, is the fireworks display.

Rugged natural surroundings, a national holiday, enjoyment for all - what could be better than that? See more here: https://eventseeker.com/whitefish/jul-4-2024/451679929-independence-day

Nebraska July 4 @ 10:00 pm

You may not be familiar with Seward, but after July 4, you won't soon forget it! Our nation's birthday has been marked here since 1868. This year, a craft show, music, a freedom run, a car show, dedication of the Nebraska National Guard Museum, and dancers are the buildup to the fantastic fireworks, which are at Plum Creek Park. Want to know more? https://www.julyfourthseward.com/

Nevada July 4 @ 9:45pm to 10:05pm

South Tahoe's Lights in the Lake could not be more spectacular! With the Sierra Nevada mountains in the distance, the effect is sublime for even the most jaded onlooker. Watch from elevated sites like Van Sickle Bi-State Park or Mount Tallac. The hike is worth it! This tells you more: https://visitlaketahoe.com/event/lights-on-the-lake-fireworks-2/

New Hampshire July 4 @ 10:00pm

Gorham, New Hampshire is hosting four days of events for July 4th, including horse-drawn wagon rides, cooking contests, nightly concerts, parades, a festival, antique autos, and more! The theme this year is Peace, Love and Freedom. Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/Gorham4thOfJulyCelebration/

New Jersey July 4 @ 9:25pm

The Jersey City Freedom & Fireworks Festival has the advantage of the iconic Manhattan skyline for a backdrop, along with the Statue of Liberty. Grammy-winning artist Wyclef Jean will be there to entertain, plus Fat Joe and Funk Flex. Enjoy the food, a beer garden, and amusement park rides. More here: https://freedomandfireworks.com/

New Mexico July 4

Taos, New Mexico is your Independence Day destination for fun of all kinds! Vendors, a free concert, and fireworks hosted by the Taos Volunteer Fire Department are the main attractions. Kit Carson Park has prime viewing for the night sky display. For a free ticket, call 505-886-1251.

https://www.ampconcerts.org/event/335837

New York July 4 @ 8:00pm

The Big Apple sure knows how to throw a huge, splashy Independence Day party! The Macy's Fourth of July fireworks display is truly like no other in America. More than 65,000 shells will be launched from barges situated on the East River. For more, go to: https://www.macys.com/s/fireworks/

North Carolina July 4 @ 9:30pm

Buxton Avenue and Coxe Avenue in Asheville are where you will find the Ingles Independence Day Block Party! Best of all, it's free! Plenty of music and activities will be there for you and your kids to partake of from 12 noon to 10:00pm. Details: https://ashevilledowntown.org/independence-day/

North Dakota July 4 @ 10:30pm

Medora is where everything is happening in North Dakota for July 4th! A parade on the holiday at 3:00pm kicks things off, then make sure to nab the choicest views of the fireworks by going to Chimney Park. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome! Need more info? Look at: https://medora.com/julyfourth/

Ohio July 3 @ 10:00pm

Columbus, Ohio typically gets 400,000 visitors for Red, White & BOOM! This patriotic spectacular has tons of music, a street festival, a parade, and a fireworks display that will leave the audience wide-eyed with wonder! Here are the specifics: https://redwhiteandboom.org/

Oklahoma July 4 @ 9:30pm

Folds of Honor FreedomFest in Tulsa is Oklahoma's salute to America on her birthday! Join the fun with 80,000 other spectators at this joyful blowout, which has music, food and beverages, and beautiful fireworks launched from the 21st Street Bridge. Take a look here: https://freedomfesttulsa.com/

Oregon July 4 @ 10:00pm

Some locations in Oregon have cancelled fireworks this year due to concerns about wildfires. However, you are not out of luck on the Fourth if you live in or plan to travel to the Beaver State! The community of Bend will have Independence Day festivities such as a pet parade (this is its 100th anniversary), music, food, and fireworks at Pilot Butte. Learn more at:

https://visitcentraloregon.com/articles/4th-of-july-in-bend/

Pennsylvania July 4 @ Starts between 9:35pm and 9:45pm

It's no surprise that the state with deep ties to our nation's origins and heritage is having a terrific July 4th party! A concert with Kesha and Ne-Yo is one that you won't want to skip, plus the WaWa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art promises to be magical! Watch it from the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Info here:

https://www.visitphilly.com/things-to-do/events/wawa-welcome-america-fireworks/#the-experience

Rhode Island July 3 @ 9:30pm

This state boasts America's oldest July 4th celebration. This year's edition is the 239th! There are all types of enjoyable events in Bristol leading up to the magnificent Bristol Harbor fireworks display, the crowning glory of the holiday festivities. See more: https://www.fourthofjulybristolri.com/fireworks

South Carolina

If you live in the Upstate, there are plenty of lakes for you to see the fireworks show from. But if you travel down to Charleston, you can see the festivities right there on the harbor. More info: https://www.patriotspoint.org/news-and-events/event/patriots-point-4th-of-july-blast/

South Dakota July 4 @ 9:30pm

Put Custer's Old Time Country Fourth of July Celebration in Hot Springs on your July 4 itinerary! Leave lots of time for the sack races, parade, hot dog stand, children's fair, flyover, music, arts and crafts and games. The fireworks take place atop Pageant Hill. To know more: https://www.custersd.com/Custer's-Fourth-of-July-Celebration

Tennessee July 4 @ 9:30pm to 10:00pm

Nashville capitalizes on its musical roots with the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration. Expect lots of great music headlined by Chris Young, a performance by the Nashville Symphony, and the colorful fireworks , which can be viewed from multiple locations.

For more: https://www.visitmusiccity.com/july4th/fireworks

Texas July 3 @ 9:30pm

Join in the fun at Addison Kaboom Town! The town is small - just 17,000 people - but the population swells with a half million guests for the Fourth. Addison Circle Park will play host to a watch party; you will need a ticket. Learn more here:

https://addisonkaboomtown.com/2024/06/03/addison-kaboom-town-presents-40-years-of-fireworks-with-air-show-and-a-town-wide-celebration-of-freedom-july-3/

Utah July 4 @ 10:00pm to 10:30pm

The excitement is at Sandy, Utah! It includes a 5K run, bands, vendors, a parade, the local police department K9 unit, and plenty to eat. Stick around for the Spikeball tournament!

https://www.sandy.utah.gov/715/Fourth-of-July

Vermont July 4 @ Dusk

The Old-Fashioned Independence Day festivities in Stowe will take you back in time in the most quaint, delightful way. Food, music, a parade and the world's shortest marathon, all capped with fireworks at Mayo Events Fields. Questions? Look here: https://www.stowevibrancy.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/2024-Fourth-of-July-FLYER.png

Virginia July 4 @ 9:15pm

The July 4th holiday in historic Yorktown begins with walks and runs at 9:00am, followed by a parade and a concert, then fireworks to please everyone. It's all free! Wear patriotic colors to show your holiday glee! Here are the details: https://www.virginia.org/event/yorktown-independence-day-celebration/1661/

Washington July 4 @ 10:00pm

Come to Everett, Washington, and sample the tasty food choices, enjoy the entertainment, and get yourself and the kids ready for Thunder on the Bay fireworks at Port Gardner Bay. You can see them from Grand Avenue and Legion Memorial Parks and other locations as well.

Viewing info: https://visiteverett.com/1442/Fireworks-Viewing-Guide

West Virginia July 4 @ 10:00pm

Visit Ripley, West Virginia for a fantastic July 4th celebration! Head to the pancake breakfast, the talent show, listen to music, and gear up for the fireworks! Want more info? https://www.ripleyfourthofjuly.com/scheduleofevents

Wisconsin July 4 @ Dusk

Try the delicious pancake breakfast, frozen custard and popcorn, see classic cars, check out the beer tent, watch while the kids have face-painting done, and finish the day with fireworks at Anclam Park when the sun goes down! More here: https://baileysharbor.com/4th-of-july-celebration/

Wyoming July 4 @ 9:00pm

Journey to Lander, Wyoming, where there's a rodeo, a pancake breakfast, BBQ, and a parade, then hasten to the Wyoming Life Resource Center for the fireworks to end the day's fun! For more: https://info.landerchamber.org/events/details/4th-of-july-events-2024-31151

Washington, D.C. July 4 @ 9:09pm to 9:26pm

The seat of our government does it right when it comes to Fourth of July festivities! The National Park Service fireworks are on the National Mall, and they are visible from many excellent locations. Details: https://www.nbcwashington.com/entertainment/the-scene/what-to-do-on-july-4-in-the-dc-area-from-national-mall-celebrations-to-community-parades/3656189/#:~:text=National%20Park%20Service%20fireworks&text=It's%20scheduled%20to%20begin%20at,a%20list%20of%20prohibited%20items.