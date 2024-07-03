What's Open On 4th Of July? See Our Independence Day List

4th of July brings fireworks, grill-outs, and good times. But if you forgot something for your backyard BBQ or need to run some errands, it's important to know what's open on Independence Day.

Fortunately, many stores will be opening their doors for the holiday. Unlike say Thanksgiving or Christmas, you'll have more options for the holiday. However, if you're curious about a specific store then check out our list below. However, keep in mind that local times may vary from place to place. So you might want to call ahead just to be on the safe side.

Stores Opened For The 4th Of July

Retail Stores

Grocery Stores

Aldi: Check your local store's hours here.

Check your local store's hours here. Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Check your local store's hours here.

Check your local store's hours here. Cermak Fresh Market : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Food 4 Less : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Jewel-Osco : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Kroger : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Publix: Normal business hours.

Normal business hours. Mariano's : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Meijer : Normal business hours.

: Normal business hours. Sam's Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Closes at 6 p.m. Tony's Fresh Market: Normal business hours.

Normal business hours. Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Convenience Stores And Pharmacies

Closed On Independence Day

Meanwhile, some institutions will be closed for the 4th of July. For instance, banks will be closed. However, you can still access their ATMs. Meanwhile, the Postal Service will also be closed. UPS and FedEx also won't offer any pickup or delivery services. As far as groceries, Costco will also be closed as well.