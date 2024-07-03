What's Open On 4th Of July? See Our Independence Day List

4th of July brings fireworks, grill-outs, and good times. But if you forgot something for your backyard BBQ or need to run some errands, it's important to know what's open on Independence Day.
Fortunately, many stores will be opening their doors for the holiday. Unlike say Thanksgiving or Christmas, you'll have more options for the holiday. However, if you're curious about a specific store then check out our list below. However, keep in mind that local times may vary from place to place. So you might want to call ahead just to be on the safe side.
Stores Opened For The 4th Of July
Retail Stores
- Ace Hardware: Hours may vary. Check your local store's hours.
- Apple: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Burlington: Check your local store's hours.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Check your local stores's hours
- Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: Normal business hours.
- Family Dollar: Normal business hours.
- Hobby Lobby: Check your local store's hours here.
- HomeGoods: Normal business hours.
- IKEA: Closing at 6 p.m.
- JOANN: Closing at 7 p.m.
- JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Kohl's: Check your local store's hours here
- Lowe's: Stores close at 8 p.m.
- Macy's: Stores close at 7 p.m.
- Marshalls: Normal business hours.
- Michaels: Normal business hours.
- Menards: Stores close at 8 p.m.
- Nordstrom: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom Rack: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Petco: Stores close at 7 or 8 p.m.
- PetSmart: Normal business hours.
- Sephora: Check your local store's hours here.
- Staples: Normal business hours.
- The Home Depot: Check your local store's hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Normal business hours.
- Ulta: Check your local store's hours here.
Grocery Stores
- Aldi: Check your local store's hours here.
- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Check your local store's hours here.
- Cermak Fresh Market: Normal business hours.
- Food 4 Less: Normal business hours.
- Jewel-Osco: Normal business hours.
- Kroger: Normal business hours.
- Publix: Normal business hours.
- Mariano's: Normal business hours.
- Meijer: Normal business hours.
- Sam's Club: Closes at 6 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: Normal business hours.
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Convenience Stores And Pharmacies
- CVS: Normal business hours.
- Walgreens: Check your local store's hours here
- 7-Eleven: Check your local store's hours here
- Speedway: Normal business hours.
Closed On Independence Day
Meanwhile, some institutions will be closed for the 4th of July. For instance, banks will be closed. However, you can still access their ATMs. Meanwhile, the Postal Service will also be closed. UPS and FedEx also won't offer any pickup or delivery services. As far as groceries, Costco will also be closed as well.