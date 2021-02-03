If you've ever dreamed of getting personal video messages from your favorite celebrities, you're in luck. That's exactly what Cameo is. Founded by Steven Galanis, the site features a ton of influencers ranging from people like former NFL star Brett Favre to Snoop Dogg. Essentially the idea is that you can book your favorite celeb and they can record a special shout-out for family or friends such as "Happy Birthday" or you can even book a block of time to share a quick Zoom call. That's right. Your very own Zoom call with a famous person.

A lot of the entertainers on the Cameo website donate their proceeds to charity so you know that your investment is also going to a good cause. Do you want to shock your best friend with a video call from Netflix's Tiger King star Carole Baskin? What about impressing your nieces and nephews with YouTubers or TikTok stars you've never heard of? Why not gift your husband a video from a wrestler or rapper? The concept of the cameo video is incredibly clever and we honestly can't believe the startup wasn't founded any sooner. With so much time on our hands during the current pandemic, you can start booking personalized video messages for everyone you know. All you need is a credit card and to fill out a quick questionnaire and the request is submitted. You should get your video back within a week!

But the site isn't just for celebrities like Lindsay Lohan. The site actually has a slew of Hallmark stars available that would be perfect for fans of the feel-good network. We've rounded up all of the best Hallmark actors you can book for a special celebrity video today.

1. Danica McKellar- $150

2. Jesse Metcalfe- $149

3. Nikki DeLoach- $49

4. Brant Daugherty- $100

5. Taylor Cole- $50

6. Andrew Walker- $60

7. Alicia Witt- $85

8. Will Kemp- $65

9. Alexandra Breckenridge-$60

10. Ashley Williams- $50

11. Jessy Schram- $129

12. Jana Kramer- $150

13. Meghan Ory- $100

14. Victor Webster- $55