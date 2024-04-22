Watch: Luke Bryan Sings Rousing Cover Of John Mellencamp's "Small Town"

Luke Bryan put on a rousing performance to celebrate the new episode of American Idol. The singer captivated audiences with a rendition of "Small Town" by John Mellencamp.

It's nice to see Bryan playing outside of his comfort zone as they say on these music competitions. The singer made a name for himself with country music, so it's always a cool what-if to see him play other genres. While Bryan doesn't quite match Mellencamp's vocals in his heyday (something Mellencamp can't even do these days), he put on quite the show for fans.

He also updated fans on his condition after falling onstage. Host Ryan Seacrest asked him if her was alright. "I just want to check to make sure. Luke, you're moving OK?" Seacrest joked. "You looked alright at the open of the show there. Are you damaged in any way?"

Bryan called his fall "good old-fashioned foolishness." "I'm alright, baby!" Bryan added. "[It was] actually the best moment of the night."

Luke Bryan Entertains Fans

In response to the performance, several fans celebrated the singer. One wrote, "Decent performance but I think you should have gone home definitely not top 12 material against that competition!"

Another commented, "Luke you are the Best... little small town east of you Ashburn/Parker Chevrolet."

Yet another one commented, "You never know when the years playing covers, on the way up, is gonna come in han. Awesome rendition."

Of course, Bryan isn't the only one who recently had an incident at a concert. Mellencamp had a much more serious exchange with fans leading him to walk off stage. The singer had a meltdown after a heckler told him to play music. He had been in a middle of story about his grandmother that was political in nature.

After the experience, Mellencamp offered an ultimatum to fans coming his shows. Behave yourself or leave.

"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," he said. "My shows are not really concerts anymore. They're performances, and there's a difference between a performance and a concert. Look, I'm not for everyone anymore. I'm just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don't come to my show."