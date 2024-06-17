WATCH: Justin Moore Stops Mid-Show To Sing National Anthem After Crowd Chants USA

Justin Moore is definitely proud to be an American. The singer recently put on an amazing performance of the National Anthem that's sure to tug at the heart strings. I mean just take a look below and tell me that doesn't make you feel patriotic.

Moore was performing in Ohio for The Country Fest. He was getting ready to perform "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home" when the singer felt moved. That song of course is his tribute to the fallen U.S. military members. As he was about to play, the crowd burst into a chant of USA.

Moore said, "We don't do this often, but sometimes when it's that strong we decide to do this right here, and I think it's the only thing that we could do that's anything close to appropriate." Moore then took off his hat and began to sing the National Anthem with the crowd.

Justin Moore Talks Veterans

Previously, he opened up to Wide Open Country about how he honors military members and veterans. He said that he is the grandson of two military veterans.

"Growing up, it was instilled in me the importance of honoring the men and women who serve," Moore told us. "That's something that's certainly been part of my career with different events that we've done and different songs we've recorded and charity stuff we've been apart of over the years. It's something I'm looking forward to impressing on my own children."

He said he's thankful for their sacrifice.

"You're kind of taken aback meeting these men and women, whether it be in a meet-and-greet or whether it be playing a base or whatever the case may be," Moore said "It's amazing that they immediately come up and thank you. I'm sure I'm not the only artist who's experienced that. I don't deserve any 'thank you' at all. I get to go play music for a living and do what I love and know that my family's as safe as can be because of what you guys do.

"They always thank you because whether they're in Afghanistan or Iraq or wherever they may be in hostile environments, they're like 'this song or this album got me through'," he added. "To me, it's always fun to have hit records and go play shows, but when you hear that kind of stuff, it speaks to the power of music and art as a whole. We all know this, but we need to be reminded at times of how powerful our words and what we do as entertainers can be to people."