WATCH: Jelly Roll Declares Nickelback "Living Legends" As He Sings "Rockstar" At Stagecoach

Jelly Roll knows how to put on a show. In addition to honoring Toby Keith, the singer also welcomed the band Nickelback to the stage for a performance of "Rockstar."

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Nickelback gets a bad rap. In fact, I find it hard to find a band that's more persecuted and hated online. It's popular to bash on Nickelback, and it's become something of a meme these days. However, can you really say you haven't belted "Photograph" on a long drive home? I think not.

And you can count Jelly Roll as a Nickelback fan. In fact, he declared them "living legends" when they performed together at Stagecoach. It's a performance of "Rockstar" you don't want to miss. So check it out below. One person commented, "D—n that was sick." However, not everyone felt the same way. One person declared, "Living legends? Lmao Rock/Metal world laughs at Nickleback."

Jelly Roll previously declared himself cool with the band, saying, "I talked with Chad from Nickelback, and he's actually one of the cool ones. I can tell you 'Rockstar' still f—ks."

In an interview with Variety, Jelly Roll opened up about performing at Stagecoach. He said it was a great experience as a country music fan.

He said, "Well, I'm gonna hang out for the weekend too. I'm a such a country music fan. We blocked this weekend off last year, even if we didn't get to play, just because we were gonna come and just experience it. So we're hanging. And the cool thing is, Eric Church is a mentor and a friend, I look forward to seeing him. I look forward to talking to Elle. I look forward to seeing Miranda Lambert's set, Nickelback's late night show. Diplo... I'm gonna be giving hugs away, like the CMT Awards [where the promise of Jelly Roll hugs was a bit in Kelsea Ballerini's opening monolog]."

He continued, "I've got 45 to 50 minutes, which is a tight window, and I want to make sure I get across the fullness of who I am as an artist, like a real Jelly Roll show. I spend a good portion of the set getting people to understand where I come from and why I do what I do, and it takes a little time to develop that. It's a premise that I have to set up throughout the show, so I'm trying to find a way to get that same message to people in 50 minutes."